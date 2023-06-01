This weekend’s Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour offers three days of art, shopping, and relaxation in the scenic countryside.
In its 16th year, the June 2-4 event features more than 40 artists showcasing their paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, fiber, sculpture, and more. Artists will demonstrate their creative processes and have works for sale. The Franklin Park Performing Arts Center near Purcellville will host five artists.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event is free.
A complete tour guide and an interactive map of the locations are available at the tour website: wlast.org.
