America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride will come through downtown Leesburg on Friday, Aug. 18.
The ride of hundreds of motorcycles will begin in Somerset, PA, and stop at the Pentagon before ending at the World Trade Center site. The event honors the memory of the heroes, volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The parade is expected to enter downtown Leesburg on King Street around 1:45 p.m. Road closures in the area are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes. Those wishing to watch bikes downtown are encouraged to arrive no later than 1 p.m.
For more information, go to americas911ride.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.