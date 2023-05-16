Dozens of agricultural venues will be open for tours during this weekend as part of Loudoun County’s Spring Farm Tour.
All locations provide an educational component for visitors, and most will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Launched in 1996, the annual free, family-friendly, self-guided tour is a showcase of western Loudoun’s rural industries. Farms on this year’s tour are leaders in the production of responsibly raised meat, vegetables, fruit, hemp, flowers and fiber, as well as artisan-crafted wine, gifts and more.
The county offers an interactive mobile app to help visitors navigate the tour and rewarding them for making stops and interacting with the farmers. The app includes a map of farm locations with links for navigation, social media, and a chat feature to ask questions throughout the weekend.
Loudoun County is home to more than 1,200 commercial farms, according to the most recent Ag Census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For full details on this year’s event, go to loudounfarmtour.com.
