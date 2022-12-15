When it comes to holiday light displays, Woodlea Hills Lights are a local favorite. But there are plenty of stellar displays to be found, from Chantilly to Lovettsville. Holiday light aficionado Bill Incatasciato, founder of the Loudoun Christmas Lights website and Facebook page, adds new favorites to his page each week. Incatasciato keeps a running list of top-notch displays that never disappoint. Some of his favorites include:
Top Light Shows
- Christophy Christmas Lights, 626 Marshall Drive NE, Leesburg
- 21260 Rosetta Place, Ashburn
- Holtz Family Lights, 44282 Misty Creek Place, Ashburn
- 38263 Nixon Road, Purcellville
Top Large Displays
- 42580 Blue Copper Way, Ashburn
- 13799 Necklace Court, Chantilly
- 42460 Flemming Drive, Chantilly
- 704 Seaton Court SE, Leesburg
- 41033 Blue Larkspur Court, Stone Ridge
- Christmas House at Red Rocks, 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg
- 8 Daniel Keys Lane, Lovettsville
- 40917 Foxtail Fields Drive, Aldie
- My Christmas Toy House in Millwood Square, 21244 Millwood Square, Sterling
For more of Bill Incatasciato’s favorites, to add a display to the list and to get details, descriptions, and special instructions from homeowners, go to loudounchristmaslights.com.
