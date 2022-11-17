The Town of Leesburg’s Freeze Your Gizzard race celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday.
Each year, the event draws hundreds of runners to Ida Lee Park for a 5K cross country race and one-mile fun run.
Participants bring donations to help restock the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry as the nonprofit distributes special holiday meals to area residents in need.
All pre-registered 5K participants will receive a commemorative long sleeve performance T-shirt. One-mile fun runner will receive a commemorative finishers’ medal.
For details and registration, go to potomac.enmotive.com.
