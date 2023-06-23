The Middleburg area will feature three days of special musical performances next weekend as part of the Hunt Country Music Festival.
The event runs Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 at the Middleburg Community Center and in churches in Middleburg and Upperville. The event brings music lovers together to enjoy inspiring performances amid the bucolic setting of rolling hillsides, vineyards, and historical sites.
The concert series was founded by Linda Taylor and Leah Ferguson through the nonprofit Middleburg Concert Series to bring quality music performances to the southwestern Loudoun.
“This meant residents had to travel long distances to enjoy performances aside from the summer rock and bluegrass concerts. Middleburg is a magnet for visitors, so this absence of concerts also meant a vacuum for them,” Taylor said. “Our concerts have been greeted with many expressions of thanks from residents and wonderful support from local sponsors, including the Town of Middleburg—proof that we are providing a desired service and amenity to a wonderful area.”
The event opens June 30 with a Jazz Club featuring Quentin Walston Trio at the Middleburg Community Center.
On Saturday, a music crawl features mini concerts of music from the 1770s to 1970s and a performance by the U.S. Fleet Forces Band.
Sunday opens with a fundraising starring Abby Middleton, a Loudouner who earned a Hele Hayes Award nomination for her performance in The Little Mermaid. In the afternoon, Nathaniel “Nat” Gumbs, the director of chapel music at Yale University, performs a solo organ recital and leads area singers in a Gospel Sing.
Festival pass provides access to all events and tickets may be purchased to individual concerts.
Full details are at huntcountrymusicfestival.org.
Festival sponsors include Leidos, Salamander Resort, Visit Loudoun, Town of Middleburg, and Virginia Commission for the Arts.
The Hunt Country Music Festival is a program of the Middleburg Concert Series, a 501 (c) (3) organization, which was created to instill love and appreciation for the arts in the community, as well as to create awareness of the importance of music in society.
