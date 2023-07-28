The Loudoun County fair runs through Saturday, offering carnival rides, concerts, rodeos, a demolition derby—and lots and lots of animals.
Among the highlights on the schedule today include concerts by Carolyn Eyerly, the livestock auction and a rodeo.
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Today’s Event Schedule:
Blue Ribbon Showcase Open to Public 10 am to 11 pm
MORNING
9:30 am Horse Gymkhana in the Outdoor Arena
10 am Alpaca & Llama Obstacle Course in the Show Barn
11 am Wild West Showdown
11:30 am ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour, Meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
AFTERNOON
12 pm Carnival Opens
12 pm Community Demonstration
12:30pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
1 pm Rabbit Dress Up Competition in the Green Barn – Rabbit Area
1:30 pm Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
2 pm Watermelon Eating Contest in the Franny Pavilion
2 pm Alpaca & Llama Showmanship in the Green Barn Arena
3:30 pm Horse Demonstration by 4-H Canterlopes Club in the Outdoor Arena
4 p.m. Community Demonstration
4 pm Wild West Showdown in the Jack Brown Pavilion
5 pm Fair Dinner – Poultry Club in the Franny Pavilion
5 pm Carolyn Eyerly in the Show Barn
5:30 pm Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
EVENING
6 pm Livestock Auction in the Show Barn
6 pm Milking Demonstrations & Facts about Cows in the Dairy Barn
6:15 pm Carolyn Eyerly in the Franny Pavilion
6:30 pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
7:30 pm Ropin’ & Ridin’ Rodeo Pre-show in the Outdoor Arena
8 pm Professional Bull Riding and Rodeo in the Outdoor Arena
9:45 pm Wild West Showdown
10:15 pm Hypnotist Show in the Jack Brown Pavilion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.