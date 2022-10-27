For many of us, it’s been a rough couple of years. As America (and Loudoun) make a robust return to live music, one thing is clear: we have a big appetite for nostalgia. Tribute bands, which focus on the music of a beloved performer or band, are rising in popularity and regularly grace Loudoun stages.
This fall, the Franklin Park Arts Center has made a nationally touring Kenny Rogers tribute a centerpiece of its end-of-year lineup. And for center manager Elizabeth Bracey, it’s like musical comfort food.
“There are all different kinds of tributes to performers from our past. There’s so much nostalgia there, and it’s great music, of course,” Bracey said.
Franklin Park hosts singer/songwriter Alan Turner’s tribute to Rogers, The Gambler Returns, on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Turner is a Michigan-based country artist who shifted his focus after Rogers’ death in 2020. For Turner, it’s a way to honor his lifelong hero while providing audiences a taste of the music of an icon. It started when Turner’s terminally ill father, also a musician, gave him a copy of Rogers’ classic 1978 album “The Gambler” when he was 10.
“The last gift I got from my father was “The Gambler” album. I fell in love with country music. … Kenny Rogers quickly became my idol growing up,” Turner said.
Turner started pursuing a music career in Nashville around 15 years ago, achieving modest success and some national airplay. Turner’s life changed when he had an opportunity to open for Rogers at a Las Vegas gig in 2010. That meeting sparked a relationship that lasted for a decade, with Rogers offering support as Turner worked to build his career.
“I got to meet my hero. He was so kind to me. … He gave me a lot of advice and was really helpful over the course of my knowing him,” Turner said.
When Rogers died in March 2020, Turner decided to shift gears with his own career and convinced his bandmates to launch a Rogers tribute. For Turner, it was a way to pay homage to his hero and an opportunity to tap into the successful tribute band formula that has worked well for numerous national acts as nostalgic baby boomers and GenXers look to recreate the vibe of favorite shows from past decades.
Turner let his hair go gray and donned a white suit, recreating Rogers’ signature 1980s look. He says that inhabiting Rogers, a lifelong influence, on the musical level isn’t a stretch.
“To me, it’s a 90-minute play, and I’m performing as Kenny Rogers. I tell his stories. I tell his jokes. From the music standpoint, he was my hero growing up. When I learned how to sing country music, I learned songs like “Reuben James” and “The Gambler.” It was an opportunity to pay back somebody who was so kind to me and try to keep the legacy of his music alive.”
For Turner, part of the appeal is Rogers’ crossover hits and his place in the heart of Generation X, even for listeners who aren’t generally country music fans.
“The audiences are excited to hear this music,” Turner said. “We’re trying to recreate the 1980s height of his career and recapture some of that magic.”
For Bracey, The Gambler Returns tribute fits in perfectly with FPAC’s reopening priorities to create connection and bring joy.
“What we are experiencing and feeling at the arts center is that people are looking to the arts to help them heal after these past three years with the pandemic,” Bracey said. “We have really been focused for the past several years on meaningful arts experiences and trying to find performances and programs that make people feel connected.”
Bracey said the center’s popular Music for Dessert weeknight concert series is another audience connector. The series spotlights local and regional acts with one-hour Wednesday night concerts for $15 for in-person tickets, a perfect way to ease audiences back into live performances.
“It’s a great date night, it’s a great way to get people out,” Bracey said. “It’s low-risk in terms of ticket price and time.”
Upcoming shows include Valeria Stewart who blends Latin, folk, jazz and Americana roots sounds; classical guitarist William Feasley; Loudoun-based husband and wife duo The Crooked Angels and Fairfax-based songwriter Ron Goad. The series started in November 2020 as a way to keep music lovers connected during pandemic shutdowns, and FPAC has maintained its commitment to providing high quality live streams of these shows. Bracey said it’s also a great way for local performers to connect faraway friends and family with professionally produced live streams that go beyond the typical social media living room broadcast.
FPAC wraps up its 2022 music programming with two holiday shows. The fan favorite Chorus of the Old Dominion returns with two singalong shows Sunday, Dec. 11 featuring local high school choral ensembles.
“Talk about feel-good,” Bracey said. “It’s beautiful and really fun, too. It’s one of those concerts where when people come out of the theater, they’re smiling and you can tell they’re filled with the holiday spirit.”
On Friday, Dec. 16, the center hosts Maryland-based Eric Byrd Trio performing the beloved music from the classic Vince Guaraldi soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“It’s almost like a musical dance to watch a jazz trio like that. They just are so in tune with one another—to watch their communication on stage through their instruments is cool to experience,” Bracey said.
For Bracey, rolling through fall and the holiday season with feel-good performances that offer foster connection is the perfect way to end a roller coaster year.
“We really are being purposeful and intentional in our programming … giving people the opportunity to enjoy themselves in a really meaningful way.”
Alan Turner and The Gambler Returns Kenny Rogers Tribute perform Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Franklin Park Arts Center. Tickets are $22. For tickets and information about this and other upcoming shows, go to franklinparkartscenter.org.
