America’s 247th birthday will be celebrated across Loudoun County with community gatherings, parades, and lots and lots of fireworks.
The Town of Leesburg gets things rolling starting at 10 a.m. with a parade from Ida Lee Park down King Street to Fairfax Street. In addition to showing their community spirit, local businesses, youth organizations, dance and music performers will be in the running for Loudoun Now’s Patriot Cup, judged by members of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club and awarded to the best parade entry. Expect downtown street closures from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Crowds will return to town starting at 6 p.m. for the town’s Independence Day festival at Ida Lee Park. That event includes a live performance by Old Skool Cleveland—a high-energy Ohio band that pays tribute to ‘80s and ‘90s hip hop, R&B, dance, pop, rock and funk—starting at 6:30 p.m. A food court will be onsite with festival foods, funnel cakes, ice cream, hot dogs, and more. One of the region’s largest fireworks displays will light up the sky beginning at 9:30 p.m. choreographed to music. In the event of rain, fireworks will be rescheduled for July 5 at 9:30 p.m.
The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services has four events planned for Independence Day beginning Friday, June 30.
The Sterling Community Center will hold its annual Star-Spangled Sterling from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sterling Middle School. Enjoy various games, including a balloon water toss and potato sack races, live entertainment, balloon twisting, and food for purchase. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sterling Middle School is located at 201 W. Holly Avenue in Sterling. The event is free.
The Independence Day Celebration at Lovettsville Community Center and Lovettsville Community Park will be held Monday, July 3, starting with a hometown parade sponsored by the Lovettsville Community Center Advisory Board and a Pool Bash for the entire family. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Lovettsville Community Park and travel down Broad Way turning onto South Loudoun Street and ending at Lovettsville Elementary School. The pool party begins at 6:30 p.m. with $5 per person admission fee. The festivities continue at the Lovettsville Community Park with food for purchase and a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m. A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at St. James Church July 4 at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, July 4, Claude Moore Park hosts its annual Claude Moore Park 4th Fest featuring live music, crafts, nature exhibits, historic tours, carnival games, and more. The free event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees should use the Loudoun Park Lane entrance to the park. Claude Moore Park is located at 21544 Old Vestals Gap Road in Sterling.
In the evening, Franklin Park near Purcellville opens at 5 p.m. for an evening of outdoor games, large inflatables, face painting, henna and glitter tattoos, balloon twisting, food for purchase, and music with DJ Bifocals before the fireworks. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be accompanied by live music from Loudoun Symphonic Winds. The event is free. The Franklin Park pool will have holiday hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Franklin Park is located at 17501 Franklin Park Drive in Purcellville.
The Town of Purcellville will hold its Independence Day parade starting at 11 a.m. The procession starts at Blue Ridge Middle School and follows A Street, 20th Street, Main Street, Maple Avenue and A Street to return to the school.
In Middleburg, the town government is organizing the celebration this year. Activities will be held on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Charter School and include music by Native Wind, food available for purchase from Divine Swine and the American Legion/Middleburg Lions, bouncy houses courtesy of Middleburg Baptist Church, free glow sticks and bracelets from the town, and fireworks scheduled at 9:15 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
There also are smaller community events.
Star Spangled South Riding will be held Friday from 5:30 to 9:30. Activities include a bike/wagon/stroller parade leaving from the Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. to walk to the South Riding Golf Club. There Driven to Clarity will perform and food trucks will be set up. Fireworks will close out the evening.
In Waterford, the community celebrates over two days. On Monday, events include a potluck dinner at the Bond Street Barn, a pie baking contest, and fireworks in the Water Street Meadow. On Tuesday there will be a parade down factory street starting at 11 a.m. followed by music, remarks and children’s games at the Bond Street Tanyard.
The Lincoln Community League will hold its parade from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through the village on Lincoln Road.
For the more energic celebrants, MB LoGistics & Events is putting on the second annual Red White ‘n Brew 5K Tuesday morning at House 6 Brewing Company in Ashburn starting at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to run decked out in red, white and blue for the 3.1-mile race. New this year, runners may also participate in the Stars & Stripes Fun Run and the RWB Hot Dog Mile. The Stars & Stripes Fun Run, approximately a 1K in distance, will begin at 9 a.m. The RWB Hot Dog Mile kicks off at 9:30 a.m. for four laps around the brewer after eating one hot dog before each lap. The event is highlighting HeroHomes Loudoun—a nonprofit established to build homes for those who have fought for the preservation of freedom and democracy for Loudoun Country.
For more information or to register go to redwhitenbrew.com.
Where to Watch:
These are the approved fireworks displays registered with the Fire Marshal’s Office:
Friday, June 30
Sterling Park Golf, 333 South Sterling Blvd., Sterling
Greens at Willowsford, 41085 Willowsford Lane
South Riding, 43237 Golf View Dr., Chantilly
Saturday, July 1
Greene Mill Preserve (Private)
Sunday, July 2
Lansdowne Resort, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy.
Monday, July 3
Trump National Golf (Private)
Waterford, 40266 Water St.
Lovettsville, 57 East Broad St.
Segra Field, 42095 Loudoun United Dr.
Tuesday, July 4
Creighton Farms (Private)
Middleburg, 500 North Pendleton St.
Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Dr.
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Dr.
