March is Women’s History Month—a celebration of the contribution of women to events in history and contemporary society. Women from all backgrounds have made a significant contribution to Loudoun, including in the growth of the county as a renowned food, craft beverage and tourism destination.
Women like Loudoun cake queen Dana Alfahham, who opened Dana’s Cake Shoppe in the Village at Leesburg in 2020 and is now a wildly successful enterprise that employs an all-women team of 12 bakers, cake decorators and baristas. The shop recently expanded to offer baking and cake decorating classes.
“When I think of important women in my life I think of my mother,” said Alfahham, who studied cake decorating in Dubai before moving to Virginia after war broke out in her native Syria. “My mother was my inspiration. She baked for me all the time growing up and gave me my passion.”
Alfahham didn’t intend to have an all-women team in the shop—“it just happened like that!”—but she considers herself lucky to have them. “We work well together, and everyone is supportive and responsive, just like the Loudoun community.” Meanwhile, her three children—all daughters—can be seen helping in the shop. “I hope they find their American Dream here like I did,” she said.
Out in western Loudoun, Janell Zurschmeide, co-owner with her husband Bruce of scenic Dirt Farm Brewing, is the first female Chair of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, a position she has held for three years.
“When we opened Dirt Farm in 2015, I didn’t know what to expect,” Janell recalled. “You think brewing is a male dominated space but it’s not. It was refreshing to see so many women already in the industry such as Ronda Powell at Old 690 Brewing and Bonnie Branding at Wheatland Springs. I’m also fortunate that in our family business I work closely with my very creative female relatives.”
Which brings us to the creative all-female led community collaboration that is Graffiti & Silk, the recently opened thrift store in Purcellville, proceeds from which go to the Loudoun based nonprofit Mobile Hope and its programs to empower homeless and at-risk youth and reduce food insecurity.
The brainchild of Mobile Hope Director of Development Allyson Ruscitella, the space is much more than a thrift store. The shop’s volunteers enhance donated clothes into couture creations by embroidering items such as blue jeans with song lyrics or flowers and the store hosts unique programing such as Social Stitching (sewing and crochet gatherings for women) and The Storyteller series in which an invited guest tells a unique story. A recent speaker? Female treasure hunter Alison Sabul.
“Graffiti & Silk is honored to celebrate Women’s History Month in Loudoun and the connection and empowerment of all women from diverse backgrounds,” Ruscitella said.
Here’s to that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.