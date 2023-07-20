The Loudoun County fair opens Tuesday, July 25 for a five-day run that will include carnival rides, concerts, rodeos, a demolition derby—and lots and lots of animals.
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Go to loudouncountyfair.com for the complete schedule and other fair information.
Entertainment Highlights
The Loudoun County Fair features entertainment and special activities throughout the week.
Tommy Wood: The county music recording artist performs Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby: The popular smash up returns for two rounds on Tuesday and Saturday nights in the outdoor arena.
Scales, Tails and Teeth: Jimmy Riffle, one of the stars of the hit show Gator Boys on Animal Planet, and his crew bring display wildlife and demonstrate alligator wrestling during shows each day during the fair.
Wild West Showdown: Fast draws, a K9 flame jumper, knife throwing, and trick roping performances each day.
Carnival: Amusements of America offers rides and games starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and a noon Friday.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo: Get up close with farm and exotic animals each day.
Alison Thoms: The singer, songwriter, and strummer performs original works and her interpretations of rock, pop, country, and blues songs written during the last seven decades on Wednesday with shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pig Scramble: For a $20 entry fee, children ages 5 to 10 and ladies 18 and up compete to capture a pig starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday
True Grit Rodeo: Enjoy bull riding, barrel racing, mini bull riding, and mutton busting Thursday and Friday nights.
Carolyn Eyerly: The D.C. Best Bluegrass Artist of 2022 Carolyn Eyerly performs solid bluegrass as well as classic country and soft rock tunes Friday, with shows at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Livestock Auction: The long-standing Friday night tradition allows Loudoun’s 4-H youth to sell their market-class project animals. Buyers can be individuals, families, groups or businesses.
Ian Vest: the Southwestern Virginia native performs a style of country music that is reminiscent George Strait and Randy Travis for shows on Saturday at noon and 3 p.m.
The Mullins Sisters: Deanna, Betty, and MaryLou perform country classics, today’s hits, and their original music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
