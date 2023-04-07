After outgrowing its original location, Buford’s Biscuits is putting the finishing touches on its new home at 7 W. Market Street in Leesburg.
Partners and co-owners, Lauren Barrett and Charles Schech, signed the lease on their original 15 Loudoun St. SE location in December 2019. After COVID-related delays, they opened the restaurant in August 2020 and quickly gained popularity for their cathead biscuits and sumptuous Southern comfort fare.
But with room for only four tables in the dining area and an equally small kitchen, their cozy restaurant soon grew to be confining.
“We were very thankful to have a line [of customers] every Saturday and Sunday. But we were pushed, and we don’t always want to see a 45-minute wait when we’re so busy,” Schech said.
“We loved that space, but it was definitely a beginner space. We didn’t have any gas, so we were cooking everything off induction burners. Now with the new location, we have a range with 10 gas burners, which is pretty amazing,” he said.
The new Buford’s Biscuits fills the former bank building that was converted to restaurant space in 2017. After periodic closures during the pandemic, Mexican restaurant Cocina on Market permanently closed in January.
When chef Jason Lage and his family made the difficult decision to close Cocina, they and the building’s owner wanted to pass on the opportunity to a locally owned restaurant. Buford’s Biscuits fit the description, and Lage sold the building to the couple.
“In this place, it gives us about five times the size of what I think we were at. And we have downtown Leesburg’s only rooftop [dining space], which we’re really pumped about,” Schech said.
Buford’s Biscuits held its last dining service at its original location on March 19. Since then, they’ve been changing up their new, five-and-a-half-year-old building’s interior with fresh coats of paint and homely Southern décor.
Each dining room is themed to evoke the atmosphere of a different southern city, including Savannah, Charleston, and Bristol—the area where most of Barrett’s family is from. After all, the restaurant is named after her grandfather, Buford. And they are further honoring the family ties with a heritage wall of family photos and a family tree.
The rooftop is designed to have a New Orleans feel. Though they’re holding off on full-service dining there for now, they hope guests will enjoy the area for hanging out or having a cocktail.
Guests can look forward to the return of their favorite Appalachian-inspired breakfast and lunch dishes, such as the Buford’s Biscuit: a sweet tea brined chicken thigh, collard greens, and mustard velouté smothered over one of their signature cathead biscuits.
But even more exciting, Schech revealed they will gradually expand into having a dinner menu.
Over the next few weeks, they will announce some limited-menu soft openings on their social media to test everything out before their official opening later in the month.
“Soft openings are really important for restaurants. But it’s important for guests to understand there’s a reason for soft openings so we can figure out what we have to improve on and what works, what doesn’t.”
What they are sure to carry on is their commitment to making all their dishes with locally sourced ingredients.
“Our whole menu is about 80-85% local. So we don’t purchase food from larger corporations like Sysco, U.S. Foods, and things like that. Even our mushrooms are from Misty Meadow Mushrooms and eggs are from Wiffletree Farm out in Warrenton.”
“The majority of our proteins, like sausage for our sausage gravy, are from Mr. Baker down Mount Jackson. We get it from the Leesburg Farmers Market. So, every Saturday you’ll see us there picking up our food from him.”
Schech and Barrett owe their inspiration for supporting local to Jason Miller of The Wine Kitchen, where they both worked. They thank him for teaching them how a restaurant should be run, and look forward to implementing this knowledge in their next chapter on West Market Street.
“We’re ecstatic to be in Leesburg still … We didn’t know what our options were going to be for that restaurant because it was tough. We wanted to find our forever home, so the opportunity to buy the building was fantastic,” Schech said.
“Downtown real estate—there’s not a lot of it, so when something comes up it’s really important. I’m just happy that Leesburg is our place.”
Hungry for more? Buford’s Biscuits is opening soon at 7 W. Market Street, Leesburg. Keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram to hear the latest updates on the restaurant and catch one of their soft openings.
