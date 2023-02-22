Take three washed up but sassy Hollywood icons, one DMV-famous drag queen and plenty of laughs, and you’ve got StageCoach Theatre Company’s new production, “Legends and Bridge.” The campy comedy runs weekends throughout March and marks the theatrical debut of drag performer Anja Dick.
The irreverent work by Los Angeles-based playwright C. Stephen Foster imagines three silver screen superstars in their retirement years: domineering Joan Crawford, bitter Bette Davis and ditzy Judy Garland. The aging actresses are sharing a New York apartment in 1965, plotting a comeback with a top-secret film project and fighting for top diva position.
“The lines are just so much fun, and now that we can just settle into it and ‘feel the fantasy’ as the drag queens would say, it’s getting to be a lot of fun,” said Dick, who plays Crawford in the show opposite two longtime Fairfax County-based actresses: Stacy Crickmer as Garland and Erika Horton as Davis.
The show reunites producer Maggie Swan and director Scott Olson, who have worked together on several past projects. The Loudoun production (which will also be livestreamed for every show) is getting some enthusiastic West Coast promotion from Foster, a longtime friend of the director. Foster published the script in 2013, and Olson said he has been waiting a decade for the right cast to put it on in Northern Virginia.
“I’ve wanted to do this show for a while,” Olson said.
Olson said he initially envisioned casting drag performers for all three lead characters and had Anja Dick in mind to play Bette Davis. But after auditions, Olson decided she was meant for the Crawford role. Olson has worked with Crickmer and Horton in past regional productions and realized they were perfect to round out the diva roles.
Crickmer said she idolized Judy Garland as a kid and has embraced the duality of Garland’s life. The “Legends” role has Garland moving back and forth between her worn out, drug-addled 1960s persona and her 1940s heyday.
“I get to play her in the 1960s when she’s in her 40s, drunk and on the pills,” Crickmer said. “But she transports herself back to when she’s younger—I go back and forth between those two personalities in voice and in character.”
Meanwhile, the Bette Davis character’s zingers are among the highlights of the play, the actors and director agree, often with Garland as the butt of her jokes.
“Bette definitely has all of the nastiest lines, which is a lot of fun for me. I get to be snarky and sarcastic and a little bit rude,” Horton said.
But despite the on-stage cat fights, the cast has become close and supportive.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun with it because it’s a very fun show,” Horton said. “As Bette, I constantly make fun of Judy’s singing. But I love listening to Stacy sing because she’s amazing. We often laugh about how the things we say on stage are completely untrue compared to how we feel.”
The actresses went to Anja Dick’s home studio to get hours of wig and makeup training, and the real-life connection has allowed them to let the wicked insults fly on stage.
“It’s the community part of community theater,” Dick said.
“We’ve actually been so helpful to each other from day one. … The secret to being super mean on stage is actually having a great teamwork backstage because then you can push the boundaries,” Crickmer said.
For all of the actors, jumping to their roles has meant plenty of research and watching classic films, but also bringing their own twist to these real-life screen icons
“We’re based on real people, but we don’t just want to be carbon copies of those people. We’ve learned the voice, the mannerisms, the things that people expect from these people, but at the same time we don’t want to be caricatures,” Crickmer said.
For Dick as a drag performer, making Crawford her own takes an extra level of creativity. After building a regional following for her own creations and characters, inhabiting a character created by another author and based on a real person is a new art.
“I’m definitely going to have my own flavor on Joan Crawford. But I love her. She probably was a raging bitch, but I also think she was misunderstood in some ways, so there’s a little bit of complexity there,” Dick said.
NOVA actors Brian Clarke and Danny Seal support the leads as Tennessee Williams and his nephew, Madison, who join the divas for a game of bridge as hilarity ensues. The play is full of adult humor and is an R-rated show for grownups, the production team advises. Anja Dick, who has done several one-woman shows and a musical cabaret at StageCoach, said the theater is meeting a desire for funny and sophisticated content in the suburbs.
“I think there are a lot of younger hip people in the suburbs who want entertainment, and they don’t want to go into the city for it. A guy with a guitar playing ‘Wagon Wheel’ is not it,” Dick said.
Producer Swan says the campy humor is just what the doctor ordered as winter makes its exit in Loudoun and the chemistry among the actors grows.
“I’m at every rehearsal, and every time I laugh harder,” she said. “These guys have put a lot of time and effort into developing these characters and finding out who they were. They’ve been fantastic.”
StageCoach Theatre Company’s production of “Legends and Bridge” runs Saturdays March 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Sundays March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Livestream tickets are also available for each performance. Tickets are $28 for in-person seats, $25 for a livestream. For tickets and information, go to stagecoachtc.com.
