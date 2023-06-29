born cross-eyed hillsboro1

Born Cross-Eyed plays on Hillsboro’s Gap Stage on June 8, 2019.

Hillsboro kicks off the new season of its Music in The Gap free summer concert series Friday with a performance by The Darby Brothers.

That will be followed by eight more Friday evening concerts as crowds gather on the Old Stone School lawn for a night of live music, food trucks, and local beer and wine. The lawn and Gap Bar open for concert goers at 6 p.m.

While admission to Music in The Gap is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, tables on the Locust Grove Verandah and Lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org, where more details on the performers, food trucks, beers and wines on sale also is available.

Here's this year’s lineup:

June 30 - The Darby Brothers

July 7 - Born Cross-Eyed

July 14 - Texas Chainsaw Horns

July 21 - Dunlap & Mabe

July 28 - Jules & The Agreeables

Aug. 4 - The Dara James Band

Aug. 11 - Rick Reaves Jazz Band

Aug. 25 - Don't Look Up

Sept. 1 - Mostly Fab

