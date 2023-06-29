Hillsboro kicks off the new season of its Music in The Gap free summer concert series Friday with a performance by The Darby Brothers.
That will be followed by eight more Friday evening concerts as crowds gather on the Old Stone School lawn for a night of live music, food trucks, and local beer and wine. The lawn and Gap Bar open for concert goers at 6 p.m.
While admission to Music in The Gap is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, tables on the Locust Grove Verandah and Lawn picnic tables may be reserved at OldStoneSchool.org, where more details on the performers, food trucks, beers and wines on sale also is available.
Here's this year’s lineup:
June 30 - The Darby Brothers
July 7 - Born Cross-Eyed
July 14 - Texas Chainsaw Horns
July 21 - Dunlap & Mabe
July 28 - Jules & The Agreeables
Aug. 4 - The Dara James Band
Aug. 11 - Rick Reaves Jazz Band
Aug. 25 - Don't Look Up
Sept. 1 - Mostly Fab
