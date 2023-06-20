Over 30 musicians and bands will be performing original music for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival. The event will be held at 12 different venues in downtown Leesburg from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Established in 2017, BENEFIT is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County.
BENEFIT awarded $25,000 in grant funding among eight nonprofits from the proceeds of its 2022 Crossroads Music Festival.
Performances will take place at multiple venues allowing festival attendees to customize their own evening of music entertainment. Each artist will perform a 60-minute set at their designated venue.
“This is the fourth year BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival will be held at venues in downtown Leesburg,” Ara Bagdasarian, BENEFIT co-founder, said. “We are excited to be able to showcase the amazing musical talent in our region at an event that was created to help make a difference for our community.”
Passes for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival are available online at CrossroadsMusicFest.org. Passes will also be available for purchase at each performance venue on Saturday, Sept. 16. Festival passes purchased in advance online are $20 and those purchased on-site will be $30.
With purchase of a festival pass, attendees will receive a 2023 Crossroads Music Festival T-shirt and a wristband at check-in. Wristbands will provide attendees access to event-day specials at participating music venues.
Passes are not required for entry at any venue participating in BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival. However, proceeds from festival pass sales benefit nonprofit organizations that serve children in Loudoun County.
“We are so grateful to these nonprofit organizations for all their work serving our community,” Amy Bobchek, BENEFIT co-founder, said. “We hope that through events like our Crossroads Music Festival, we are not only able to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations such as these, but that we are also able to bring attention to all that they do to serve children in Loudoun County.”
Funds raised from proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival will be distributed in spring 2024 to nonprofit organizations through a grant application process.
Musicians performing at BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival include:
- 38 Dawgz
- Big Bad Juju
- Laurie Blue
- Kylie Brown
- Bob Crerie Band
- Connor Daly
- Ben Demase
- Chris Ellinghaus Music
- Favorite Child
- Frayed Knots
- David Goodrum
- Downe Lands
- Meisha Herron
- Rob Hoey
- Intellect
- Julia Kasdorf Duo
- Lil’ Maceo
- LK3MY5T
- Juliana MacDowell
- Lucas Mason
- Mike McCabe
- Dave Mininberg
- Mintons Academy of Music
- Mission Road
- Moonlight Ride
- Penelope Lyla
- The Plunge
- Purple Voyagers
- R-NØT
- Max Redding and The Dogwood Gospel
- The Reliable Trio
- Rule Of 3rds
- Sheltered
- Chris Timbers Band
Festival pass, performer and venue information for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival can be found at CrossroadsMusicFest.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
