In its fourth year, BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival is expanding to two days, with SHAED, a multi-platinum Washington, DC-based trio, opening the event with a special Friday night concert.
Held Sept. 15-16 at venues throughout downtown Leesburg, the festival raises funds for nonprofits serving the Loudoun County community. This year, 33 musicians and bands will be performing original music on a dozen stages.
BENEFIT is a nonprofit coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for other nonprofits serving Loudoun County. BENEFIT awarded grants totaling $25,000 to eight nonprofits from the proceeds of its 2022 Crossroads Music Festival.
“We are thrilled that we are able to expand the festival to two evenings of live music performances and that we have SHAED joining us to perform on Friday evening,” BENEFIT co-founder and president Ara Bagdasarian said. “We have such great talent in our region, and it’s wonderful to be able to highlight all these musical artists at an event that supports our Loudoun community. SHAED’s roots are in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area, and we’re excited that a music group from our region that has received international acclaim will be performing at our event.”
The Friday, Sept. 15, segment of the festival will start at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. The show is a free concert. No smoking, coolers, alcoholic beverages, or pets will be allowed on the grounds. The downtown streets will be closed to traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. and reopen by midnight.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, performances will be held on 12 stages at 11 different venues in downtown Leesburg from 5-10 p.m. Each artist will perform a 60-minute set.
This year’s performers include Big Bad Juju, Laurie Blue, The Lenny Burridge Band, Sela Campbell, Bob Crerie Band, Cycle J, Connor Daly, Ben Demase, Chris Ellinghaus Music, Eternal Moon, Favorite Child, Frayed Knots, David Goodrum, Andy Hawk, Rob Hoey, Intellect, Kylie Brown, Julia Kasdorf Duo, Lil’ Maceo, LK3MY5T, Juliana MacDowell, Lucas Mason, Mike McCabe, Dave Mininberg , Mintons Academy of Music, Mission Road, Penelope Lyla, The Plunge, The PUSH, The Ragweeds, Max Redding and The Dogwood Gospel, Sheltered, Summer & Eric, and the Chris Timbers Band.
Passes for the Saturday evening segment of the festival may be purchased for $20 in advance online at CrossroadsMusicFest.org or for $30 at each performance venue during the festival.
With the purchase of a festival pass, attendees will receive a wristband at check-in. Wristbands will provide attendees access to Sept. 16 event-day specials at participating music venues and a collectible 2023 Crossroads Music Festival T-shirt, available while supplies last. Passes are not required for entry at any venue participating in BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival. However, proceeds from festival pass sales benefit area charities.
“We are so excited about the continued expansion of Crossroads Music Festival,” BENEFIT co-founder and vice president Amy Bobchek said. “Growing to a two-day event with more venues and artists than ever before means we can make this year a record-breaker for fundraising. We want to engage the community in supporting local nonprofits, shine a light on the incredible musicians who are performing this year, and continue to create a culture of giving here in Loudoun."
Festival sponsors include Toth Financial, Keane Enterprises, Loudoun Now, Music Planet Radio, Risr Media, SoundView Services, Birkitt Dental, Apple Federal Credit Union, Coldwell Banker Realty – Leesburg, ProJet Aviation, Greensorb, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, and Leesburg Arts & Cultural District. Where’s the Music? and the Town of Leesburg Department of Economic Development are co-presenters of the Friday night event.
Festival pass, performer lineup, schedule, and venue information for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival can be found at CrossroadsMusicFest.org.
