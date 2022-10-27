BENEFIT, the nonprofit organizer of the Sept. 17 Crossroads Music Festival in downtown Leesburg announced that $30,000 was raised from the event.
In its third year, the festival included performances from over 25 musicians and bands at multiple venues. This was the third year the event was held in downtown Leesburg. Proceeds will go toward grant funding to nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County.
BENEFIT, established in 2017, is a coalition of musicians and community leaders with the mission of uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County.
The 2022 festival set a record for the organization’s fundraising efforts.
“We are overjoyed with the success of the event this year,” Amy Bobchek, BENEFIT co-founder, said. “Each year, the engagement from our community members grows. We are so happy that we were able to bring the community together and give attendees an evening of fantastic live music that helps support nonprofits that serve children here in Loudoun County.”
Grantsl will be awarded in the spring to nonprofit organizations through a grant application process. More information about the grant application process, as well as the final total available for grant funding, will be available in February.
In May 2022, BENEFIT awarded a total of $24,000 in grant funding among seven nonprofit organizations from proceeds from the organization’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival and its 2021 Hope for the Holidays online music special.
“Our 2022 Crossroads Music Festival would not have been possible without the musicians and bands, the sponsors and venues, our volunteers and team members, and the community members who attended and supported the event,” Ara Bagdasarian, BENEFIT co-founder, said. “We would like to thank everyone involved for making the event a success and helping us raise funds to support nonprofits serving children in Loudoun County.”
For more information about BENEFIT, go to www.BENEFIT.live.
