In its fourth year, BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival is expanding to two days, with SHAED, a multi-platinum Washington, DC-based trio, opening the event with a special Friday night concert.
Held Sept. 15-16 at venues throughout downtown Leesburg, the festival raises funds for nonprofits serving the Loudoun County community. This year, more than 35 musicians and bands will be performing original music on a dozen stages.
Headliner SHAED—Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst, and his twin brother Max Ernst —spent much of 2018 and 2019 supporting their global breakout single, “Trampoline,” which has nearly 2 billion streams, reached #1 on the Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, and has been used in multiple television shows. The trio has toured worldwide both as a headliner and at festivals, including performing with Coldplay at FedEx Field in 2022. SHAED’s 2021 debut album, “High Dive,” features collaborations with Two Feet, ZAYN and Lewis Del Mar. The band also teamed up with Sting and Steve Aoki to release the single, “2 in A Million.”
BENEFIT is a nonprofit coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for other nonprofits serving Loudoun County.
“This is the fourth year BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival will be held in downtown Leesburg,” Ara Bagdasarian, BENEFIT co-founder and president, said. “We are thrilled that we are able to expand the festival to two evenings of live music performances and that we have SHAED joining us to perform on Friday evening. We have such great talent in our region, and it’s wonderful to be able to highlight all these musical artists at an event that supports our Loudoun community. SHAED’s roots are in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area, and we’re excited that a music group from our region that has received international acclaim will be performing at our event.”
The Friday, Sept. 15, segment of the festival will start at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Loudoun County Courthouse, located at 18 E. Market St. in downtown Leesburg.
The Friday evening show is a free concert—no festival pass is needed for admission.
No smoking, coolers, alcoholic beverages, or pets will be allowed on the grounds of the Loudoun County Courthouse during the Friday and Saturday performances. If you have your pet with you, we ask that you remain on the sidewalk.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, performances will be held on 12 stages at 11 different venues in downtown Leesburg from 5-10 p.m. Each artist will perform a 60-minute set at their designated venue.
Passes for the Saturday evening segment of the festival may be purchased in advance online at CrossroadsMusicFest.org or at each performance venue on Saturday, Sept. 16. Festival passes purchased in advance online are $20 and those purchased on-site will be $30.
With the purchase of a festival pass, attendees will receive a collectible 2023 Crossroads Music Festival T-shirt and a wristband at check-in. Wristbands will provide attendees access to Sept. 16 event-day specials at participating music venues.
Passes are not required for entry at any venue participating in BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival. However, proceeds from festival pass sales benefit area charities.
BENEFIT awarded grants totaling $25,000 to eight nonprofits from the proceeds of its 2022 Crossroads Music Festival. Remarks recognizing the grant recipients will take place during the Friday evening segment of the festival. Funds raised from proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival will be distributed in spring 2024 to nonprofits through a grant application process.
“We are so excited about the continued expansion of Crossroads Music Festival,” Amy Bobchek, BENEFIT co-founder and vice president, said. “Growing to a two-day event with more venues and artists than ever before means we can make this year a record-breaker for fundraising. We want to engage the community in supporting local nonprofits, shine a light on the incredible musicians who are performing this year, and continue to create a culture of giving here in Loudoun."
Festival pass, performer lineup, schedule, and venue information for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival can be found at CrossroadsMusicFest.org.
