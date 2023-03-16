On April Fool’s Day, Crooked Run Fermentation will offer a local take on beauty pageants, inviting locals to compete for the title of Mr. Leesburg—all in support of charities supporting at-risk women and youth.
For anyone dubious about the date of the event, Crooked Run assures that it is really happening.
“It was my idea initially,” said Zeke Mihelcic, a bartender at Crooked Run. “I was bartending and a couple of our regulars and our employees were at the bar. We were making jokes about Mr. Leesburg—like Miss America, but Mr. Leesburg.”
Jacob Gutwein, whose wife is one of the managers of Crooked Run’s Leesburg and Sterling locations, was in on that initial discussion, which took place shortly after New Year’s.
“It started as an actual joke,” said Gutwein, now a volunteer organizer of the pageant.
“But we continued to spitball ideas and develop it and figured out what would be the best organizations to benefit from a showcase of men in Loudoun County and Leesburg town. We decided a domestic violence and sexual assault services charity as well as a homeless shelter for children, that’s where the money should go,” he said.
The proceeds from the event, including each contestant’s $20 entry fee, will be donated to the Loudoun-based charities Mobile Hope and Local Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS).
There will be an additional title crowned at the pageant, Mr. Generosity, for the contestant who raises the most money for the two charities. Winning Mr. Generosity will not exclude the constant from the running to become Mr. Leesburg.
“We’re going to copy the Miss America style, and just put guys through it—flip it on its head. You’re going to be interviewed. You’re going to perform a talent. You’re also going to be expected to show up in a costume—be it a swimsuit, a snowsuit, or whatever you want because who knows what the weather is going to be like on April 1 in Virginia,” Gutwein said.
Contestants must be over 21 to apply since the event is hosted at a brewery. However, there is no age cap, and Crooked Run encourages men of all backgrounds to apply. The ideal Mr. Leesburg should embody the town’s spirit and be an active member of the community.
Crooked Run is in the process of selecting judges for the event. They plan to have a mostly female panel made up of area business owners and those who care enough about Leesburg to find its next positive, male spokesperson.
“I would love to see an 85-year-old enter and compete and just blow every young man out of the water, regardless of body type. That would be great. I just want people to show up and give a darn about raising money and promoting a cause while also having a good time,” Gutwein said.
Crooked Run bartender Zeke Mihelcic will be the host of the pageant. The former software engineer has lived in Loudoun County since 2001 and currently lives in downtown Leesburg. This will be the first time Milhelcic has hosted a pageant. However, he plans to use his familiarity with Leesburg and public speaking—from high school and college debates—to guide the contestants, judges, and audience through an entertaining journey to crown the first Mr. Leesburg.
Mihelcic said he is most looking forwards to the interview portion that is scheduled at the end of the competion. “I just always find that the funniest part of pageants. Usually, some of the questions are kind of absurd, and most of the time the answers are kind of absurd,” he said.
The event is free to the public and will take place at Market Station, in between Wild Hare Cider Cabin and Crooked Run Fermentation. The two breweries will remain open during the event to offer drinks, and Super Smash Burger will provide food.
The pageant will start at noon and the winner is expected to be crowned, with a special Mr. Leesburg sash and set of prizes from local businesses, at 5 pm.
Gutwein said, “It’s not meant to be a bro-fest. It’s meant to sort of be like a bro-dressing-down fest. Get up on stage, and act like yourself. Don’t put on a show, but put on a show.”
The First Annual Mr. Leesburg Pageant starts at noon on April 1 at Crooked Run’s Leesburg location, 205 Harrison St. SE. Organizers will continue to accept contestants and donations of prizes until the event’s date. To learn more, donate prizes, and apply go to mrleesburg.com.
