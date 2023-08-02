nno 7.jpg

Jace Huber gets to sit on Leesburg Police Officer Stephan Winkler’s department motorcycle during National Night Out at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

 Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

Kids and families got a chance to meet Leesburg police officers including newly installed Chief Thea Pirnat. And the Leesburg Police Department, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company and town Streets Division brought out equipment for kids and their families to see, the Diversity Commission offered free face painting, Loudoun Hunger Relief distributed fresh produce, the Kiwanis Club distributed free books and Target donated two bicycles for a raffle.

nno 4_02.jpg

Kids play in one of the three bounce houses—for different ages of children—at the Douglass Community Center in Leesburg for National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

