The Bluemont Fair marks its 53rd year this weekend when thousands of visitors will converge on the Blue Ridge mountain village for a community festival that includes crafts, music and food.
The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17, rain or shine. Admission is $10 for adults with visitors nine and under are free.
Among the fair highlights are the 30th annual Pickle-Making/Pie-Baking Contest, which takes place on Saturday at the E.E.Lake Store; local authors whose works cover a variety of topics for all ages will have copies of their books to sign and share; archeologist David Clark will highlight Loudoun’s ancient and historic heritage with interactive displays, demonstrations, and hundreds of hands-on artifacts; a petting zoo; and Indian village; beer garden; and a village-widescavenger hunt.
The fair is sponsored by the Bluemont Citizens Association and proceeds go toward paying for the village’s street lights, providing student scholarships for local students, making improvements to the village’s historic buildings, supporting community beautification, and aiding neighbors in need.
For full details go to bluemontfair.org.
