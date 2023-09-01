One afternoon in 2016, strolling downtown Leesburg, I stumbled on a cozy new taco joint that had just opened. It was called Señor Ramon Taqueria and at a corner counter inside, team members were making the most delicious, freshest, purest Mexican street tacos I’ve ever tasted.
There was carne asada (steak), chorizo, lamb and chicken options; toppings of cilantro, guac and pickled onions; enormous mortars of freshly made salsa to help yourself from if you needed more heat. I was hooked. It turned out chef-owner, Damian Dajcz hailed from Argentina, not Mexico. This explained The Patagonia, my favorite taco on the menu—a juicy carne asada, shredded cheese, guac and chimichurri combo. Regardless, Señor Ramon was so good it came as no surprise when it not only relocated to the vastly larger space at the corner of Loudoun South and King Street but also expanded to open in Sterling, partnering with Crooked Run Fermentation.
What is perhaps surprising is that in the years since, Leesburg, and wider Loudoun, has become a mecca for deliciously authentic Latin American food. This National Hispanic Heritage Month it’s worth visiting a few of the hottest spots, several of which are in walking distance of each other in Leesburg.
Ramon needs no further praise but a block away is the newest taco kid on the block: La Taqueria. The brainchild of Ana Reyes and her husband Herydan Maza, it’s billed as “authentic tacos and beer” and the bright décor—colorful Frida Kahlo and skeleton tchotchkes—and simple menu instantly transport you south of the border. There are five taco options, gringas (soft flour tortillas filled with cheese, meat and pineapple) and hearty pambazos—tortas filled with potato, chorizo, lettuce, sour cream. Pop open an ice-cold Modelo and soak up the scene.
A short walk further south is another gem: Los Tios Grill, the Salvadorian meets Tex-Mex restaurant on the ground floor of the Market Station complex. On top of quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos and sizzling hot fajitas, the restaurant is known for its bucket-sized margaritas.
Further afield, and switching countries, we come to my new favorite: Colombian’s Place, located at The Dell (formerly Chefscape) in the Village at Leesburg. Here, Colombian native Javier Galvis dishes up the street food of his homeland from a simple kiosk. The beef empanadas are a delicious snack, the chorizo arepa (stuffed cornmeal cakes served with cheese and a pork sausage) is a spicy starter but the highlight is the Chicharron con Patacón—a slab of crispy pork belly served with fried plantains. Sit on the benches in the hall and you’ll feel like you’re in a park in Bogotá.
These spots just touch the surface of course.
Create your own food trail and treat your tastebuds.
Salut!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.