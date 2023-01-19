Next weekend’s Cabin Fever Film Festival will premiere 20 films, highlighting local tales and talent and emphasizing films made in or by residents of Purcellville or Loudoun.
In its sixth year, the annual festival features live-action shorts, stop-motion films, and documentaries, and will conclude with an awards ceremony for Best Student film and Audience Favorite.
The two-day event is intended to showcase new and emerging filmmakers and is co-hosted by the Purcellville Arts Council and the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center.
This year, 14 filmmakers ranging in age from 10 or older than 70 submitted 20 films.
More information on this year’s films and schedule is online at bit.ly/CabinFeverFilm2023. The films are not rated, and descriptions have been provided for each film to help viewers understand the content and make personal decisions about their appropriateness for younger viewers.
The film festival will be held at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per person per day, in-person or live-streamed.
The Franklin Park Arts Center is at 36441 Blueridge View Lane west of Purcellville.
2023 CABIN FEVER FILM FESTIVAL
Please note: These films are not rated, however we have made notes in the description to help viewers understand the content and make personal decisions about appropriateness for younger viewers.
Exploring the Natural World
Friday, Jan. 27, 7-9 pm
“One Wing” by Gillian Moses
A pregnant woman and her father take a life-altering walk through the woods.
MATURE THEME. 8 minutes, Live Action
“Defending the Dark” by Tara Roberts Zabriskie
Dark sky preservation is more than just saving the stars. We need the dark for health, safety, nature and science.
35 minutes, Documentary
RECEPTION FOLLOWING FILMS IN THE LOBBY GALLERY.
Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m-1:30 pm
“Patience Lost: A One Minute Short Film” by Josh Ryan *no description MATURE THEME, AGGRESSION.
1 minute, Live Action
After the recent loss of their parents, a brother and his older sister have to figure out how to deal with their death on Dia de los Muertos.
8:20 minutes, Student film, Live Action
“Dia de los Muertos” by Varun Chharia
A brief exploration of God, Loneliness and love, seen through a young woman who's just moved from her childhood home
“Everything Under the Sun” by Maddy Wade
A young girl, a mother and a hidden hurt. MATURE THEME. 8 minutes, Student film, Live Action
3 minutes, Student Film, Live Action MATURE THEME
“Long Sleeves” by Josh Ryan
A young woman must come to terms with the feelings she has kept tucked away for years after the loss of her father. 20 minutes, Live Action
“Transcend” by James Scott
This non-linear cone-short born out of a VCA Cinema project studies: a young boy and a loss of childhood innocence. 2 minutes, Student film, Live Action
“Fragments” by Hannah Cantrell
“Lego Police” by Jasper Adkins
Prisoners try to break out of jail. Maybe it works out, maybe it doesn't! 1 minute, Student film, Stop Motion
“The Bun Bun's Motorcycle” by Aaron Benson & Noah Benson
This episode depicts how things can turn disastrous when one bunny decides to "borrow" a motorcycle. 5:17 minutes, Student film, Stop Motion
“The Mandalorian Conquest” by Jasper Adkins
A Star Wars fight of the Manalorians vs. The Empire 3:53 minutes, Student film, Stop Motion
“Lunch Line” by Chase Johnson
A student has a hard time getting lunch. 1:00 minute, Live Action
BREAK 11:00 – 12:10 pm
“Covid-19: The Monster of Its Time” by Emily Benson & Aaron Bension
This documentary is meant to educate future generations about Covid-19, from the film makers inner circle of family, friends and church
26 minutes, Student film, Documentary
“480 Seconds” by James Scott
Several young adults must race against time to annihilate the other team before they all die. VIOLENCE. 13 minutes, Live Action
“Failure 2 Communicate” by Hannah Cantrell
A young woman seeking love on a dating app meets a beautiful and ethereal extraterrestrial, but it turns out the two lovers aren't looking for the same thing.
MATURE THEME, IMPLIED SEXUAL CONTENT.
3:21 minutes, Student film, Live Action
“The Benny Case” by Josh Ryan
Two detectives investigate a murder. Is this college student everything that meets the eye? 5 minutes, Student film, Live Action
“Le Cirque des Idiots” by Phil Erickson and Penny Hauffe
Some struggling entrepreneurs embark upon a new business venture. Will the circus fulfill their dream of success or just bring them more in a series of sleepless nights?16 minutes, Live Action
BREAK 12:15 – 1:20 pm
“The Wallflower Pact” by Rikki Elizabeth Stinnette
When an introverted screenwriter meets a mysterious stranger at a lame indie film premiere, they bond over a shared desire to avoid the party.
12 minutes, Live Action
“The Father's Guilt” by Varun Chharia
When his son is accused of rape, an ignorant father realizes that his son might not be who he originally thought he was.
41:10 minutes, Student film, Live Action
MATURE THEME & CONTENT, SOME LANGUAGE.
“A Curative Melody” by Varun Chharia
Struggling with his anxiety, a musically inclined college student goes to his art classroom where objects come to life with a twist.
9:31 minutes, Student film, Live Action
Awards Presentation 1:20 – 1:30 pm
