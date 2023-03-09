Spring has sprung in Loudoun, and the season brings a flurry of new books from local and regional authors. From nonfiction combining geology and political intrigue to Christian historical fiction and a spiritual coming of age novel, Loudoun authors are serving up something for just about every reader.
Rocks Rock with Leesburg Naturalist Paul Kreingold
Loudoun-based historian and Master Naturalist Paul Kreingold has been passionate about the history of the locally mined limestone, known as Potomac Marble, for years. Last month, Kreingold released his new book “Potomac Marble: History of the Search for the Ideal Stone.”
Kreingold takes a deep dive into the decision to use Potomac Marble to rebuild the U.S. Capitol after it was destroyed by the British army in 1814.
“Americans were devastated when the U.S. Capitol burned,” Kreingold said. The fire’s glow could be seen from 45 miles away in Leesburg. … The Capitol then housed the Library of Congress, the House, Senate and Supreme Court. They were not mere offices, but symbols of the aspirations of the republic. Finding material handsome yet strong to rebuild it was essential.”
Potomac Marble isn’t actually marble, but a conglomerate of limestone, quartz and feldspar found in Loudoun and in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland. But Kreingold’s book is far from a dry geology lesson. He also explores the international brinkmanship, romance and political rivalries surrounding the decision to use the local stone for the capitol’s famed columns.
Kreingold, whose professional background is in computer science, is best known locally for his role as a citizen scientist, Virginia Master Naturalist and conservation director of Izaak Walton League’s Loudoun chapter, where his environmental programs draw fans of all ages.
“Potomac Marble” is available through Arcadia Publishing’s History Press. At arcadiapublishing.com and through major online booksellers. For more information about the Virginia Master Naturalist program, go to virginiamasternaturalist.org
Cathy Gohlke’s “Ladies of the Lake”
Novelist Cathy Gohlke is new to Loudoun—but not new to writing. With 11 titles under her belt, the Lovettsville-based historical/Christian fiction author releases her latest historical novel “Ladies of the Lake" this summer.
“Ladies of the Lake” tells the story of four friends who meet at a Canadian boarding school, only to see their friendship torn apart by a romantic conflict and the advent of World War I. Gohlke was inspired by the real-life Halifax Explosion of 1917, when a collision involving a cargo ship full of explosives killed more than 1,700 people. Gohlke was fascinated by reports that people changed their identities after the explosion as authorities struggled to identify victims, and weaves that thread into her novel.
As with her previous works, Gohlke combines her Christian faith with her passion for history, working to combine inspiration with entertainment, tying history with current events.
“History repeats itself with astonishing regularity,” she said. “All of my books confront current events in the light of history and scripture.”
In “Ladies of the Lake,” Gohlke tackles her concern with bullying and loss of civility in contemporary life.
“The current event that has really concerned me is the growing disregard for other people and the increased bullying I see. … I wanted to show through the story that there are consequences for our actions and we need to take responsibility.”
The novel is also an exploration of the importance of female friendships and the bonds between women.
“Iron sharpens iron, and friendships are so important. But they're also fragile in that you need to nurture them,” she said
Gohlke, who didn’t sign her first publishing contract until she was 50, has made up for lost time, with 11 published novels, multiple awards and another book in the works. Gohlke and her husband bought their home in Lovettsville in 2021 and have been inspired by Western Loudoun’s pastoral scenery. Her next novel, scheduled for publication in 2025, was inspired in part by visits to a local Christmas tree farm.
For more information on Cathy Gohlke and “Ladies of the Lake,” go to authorcathygohlke.com.
Kurt Aschermann’s “That Was You Wasn’t It?”
Questions of faith are also at the heart of Leesburg author Kurt Aschermann’s third book “That Was You, Wasn't It?: A Spiritual Coming-Of-Age Story.”
Aschermann’s latest novel tells the story of Robert Forester, the grandson and son of the pastors of Billingham Bible Church. Robert questions his own call to ministry after a romantic upheaval and a series of interactions with spiritual leaders from other faiths.
Aschermann, a father of seven and a pastoral leader at Christ Episcopal Church in Lucketts, wanted to create a classic coming of age story that also tackles questions of faith.
“I want [readers] to enjoy a good story. As to deeper meaning, I hope they realize that questions are OK. You can follow Jesus without having to buy everything the church has created about him. And I want them to wonder if perhaps they have had real experiences of Jesus in their life.”
“That Was You Wasn’t it?” Is available from the publisher at xlibris.com and at barnesandnoble.com.
Mom and Son Team Up with “Banjo Joe and Mo”
Fairfax County-based mother and son author/illustrator team Julia Gonsalves and Matthew Gonsalves have teamed up for their first illustrated children’s book “Banjo Joe and Mo” with a Loudoun meet-the-author event slated for March 25.
This Old West children’s book is full of fun, with cowboy hats, whimsical critters and music. Banjo Joe is everyone’s favorite music man in Buckaroo Pass. His biggest fan is young Maureen, or “Mo” for short. As far as anyone knows, little Mo has never uttered a word. But everything changes when a new fiddler appears and Banjo Joe’s place in the Pass is in jeopardy. Mo delivers big lessons on friendship, standing up for others and reconciliation.
“Banjo Joe and Mo” is available at major online booksellers and through Mascot Publishing at mascotbooks.com. Julia and Matthew Gonsalves will read from the book at an author event Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at Barnes and Noble One Loudoun.
