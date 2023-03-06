BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival is returning to downtown Leesburg on Saturday, Sept. 16. The organization is extending a call for musicians to perform at the event.
The event features original music performances from regional songwriters and bands for an evening of music that helps support Loudoun County community nonprofit organizations.
Established in 2017, Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow (BENEFIT) is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofits serving children in need in Loudoun County.
Bands, singer-songwriters and other musicians who are interested in offering their time and performing a 60-minute showcase set are encouraged to submit their information through the online application form on BENEFIT’s Performer page (www.benefit.live/performers) no later than Friday, March 31. The final lineup of performers will be announced in May.
“We at BENEFIT have proven that music can bring people together and make a difference,” co-founder Amy Bobchek said. “BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival gives artists the chance to share their talents in a way that enriches the community.”
While the 60-minute showcase performances are not compensated, musicians interested in performing at the festival have the option to apply to be a venue “host band,” providing sound and lighting for all performances taking place at their assigned venue. Each venue host band will receive a stipend as well as recognition at the event. Performers interested in being a host band may select the “Optional: Host Band” checkbox when completing the online application form.
“Several members of the BENEFIT team are musicians, and we know the amount of effort that goes on behind the scenes to set up and hold a live music performance,” co-founder Ara Bagdasarian said. “Because of this, BENEFIT is offering a stipend and additional recognition for performers if they are a venue host band at our 2023 Crossroads Music Festival.”
For more information about BENEFIT, becoming a BENEFIT Artist, performing at BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival or being a venue host band, go to BENEFIT.Live.
