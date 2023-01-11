BENEFIT and Ion Arena are teaming up to present ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night—a Valentine’s Day event for ages 21 and over featuring an evening of dining, dancing, live music, and ice skating with your special someone.
ValenTUNES will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Ion Arena in Leesburg.
Tickets are $200 per couple and include a gourmet buffet dinner, an assortment of desserts, wine or champagne, and ice skate rental. The event also will feature live music by Jumptown.
Proceeds from ValenTUNES will be combined with proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2022 Crossroads Music Festival, which was held in September, to fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations in spring through an application process.
Established in 2017, BENEFIT is a coalition of musicians and community leaders with the mission of uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County. Learn more at benefit.live.
For more information, dinner menu, and to purchase tickets go to ionarena.com.
