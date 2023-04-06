Belly Love Brewing Company and Hillsborough Vineyards and Brewery this month will debut a Loudoun first and an experiment in beer making: Solar Flare New England IPA, a beer designed, described and decorated by an AI.
Every part of the beer—the recipe, the label, even the marketing—was written by a computer.
Artificial intelligences today aren’t actually intelligent in a human sense. (An attempt by CNET to have bots write news articles ended disastrously, producing articles rife with errors and possible plagiarism.) In the case of chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, they’re language models, processing massive quantities of text to come up with plausible responses to human inputs. But the answers they come up with can be persuasive.
Belly Love founder Tolga Baki said he first asked the AI to design a beer on a whim. He’d been meaning to play around with an AI bot for a while, but high interest in the bots meant they were overwhelmed with traffic.
“So when I finally got in, I just started talking to it like oh, I wonder if it knows anything about beer,” he said. So I asked what’s the most popular style of beer, knowing of course it’s the IPA, and it said IPA. So I said, let’s see if it could figure it out. So I said, give me a recipe for an IPA that’s never been brewed before.”
The chatbot isn’t ready to put all the brewers out of work yet—that first recipe needed a little tweaking. It produced a recipe for a New England IPA, but it overshot on bitterness. New England IPAs are meant to be more subdued.
Baki said the chatbot apologized for the error.
It also had some unconventional ideas—for example, it used Nelson Sauvin hops, which Baki said is not typically a variety used in a New England IPA. So he asked it why.
“It gave a pretty intelligent response, saying that, well, the new England-style IPAs or hazy IPAs are meant to be tropical and really juicy, and Nelson Sauvin, although it can taste like sauvignon blanc grapes, it also has a lot of really tropical notes and I think it might go well. It was like talking to another brewer, the way it responded,” he said.
So he kept going. He asked the bot to describe the label artwork and to give him marketing blurbs, which it did.
“I couldn’t have written it better myself, to be honest,” he said.
The bot described Solar Flare as “a New England-style IPA designed to satisfy hop lovers and novices alike,” and called it “a juicy, tropical fruit explosion with notes of passionfruit, grapefruit, and pineapple. The dry ale yeast strain adds a slight sweetness and enhances the fruity hop character. Whether you're soaking up some rays on a sunny day or warming up by the fire on a chilly night, Solar Flare IPA will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise."
He also plugged the label description into another bot, Jasper AI, which can produce images.
And with recipe in hand, Baki went to work brewing a limited batch of only seven barrels.
“Brewing this thing yesterday, I kept joking around—my assistant and I were like, oh my god, we’re working for our robot overlord right now,” he said.
The test will be when the beer is ready to try.
“I've been doing this long enough to know to look at something like yeah, that's pretty close to style. And as I said, it's using some malts and hops that I wouldn't have ever thought to use,” he said. “So either it's going to teach me something or I’m going to be like, yeah, that’s why I thought not to use those.”
Whatever the result, it was an interesting experiment, he said.
“I’m still going to release it, good or bad, because I think people would be really interested to see what a computer could do,” he said.
And Baki’s not ready to hand over creative control to computers just yet.
“The creative part is what I like about it, and so to hand that over is—honestly, I just thought it would be fun to do it, just to see what it could come up with,” he said. “If this beer turns out fantastic, then I might be a little worried.”
Solar Flare IPA will be available in limited quantities at Belly Love Brewing Company in Purcellville and Hillsborough Vineyards and Brewery near Hillsboro on April 14.
