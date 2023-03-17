On Tuesday night, a bit of Ashburn talent was broadcast to millions when Mary Kate Connor appeared on Season 23 of NBC’s singing competition show “The Voice.”
The Stone Bridge High School senior was 17 years old at the time of the blind audition. While her parents watched from backstage, Connor took on the Grace Potter & The Nocturnals’ song “Stars,” with lilting vocal runs full of emotion.
The performance earned her two chair turns from the show’s judges: the first from country musician Blake Shelton and the next from pop sensation Kelly Clarkson.
Clarkson described Connor’s voice as “beautiful and tender” and “like a younger Brandi Carlile.” And, though he didn’t turn his chair, former One Direction member Niall Horan assured Connor she was “gonna be here for a long time.”
Connor ultimately chose Blake Shelton to become her coach—even though he mistakenly thought she was from North Carolina. Hopefully, Connor will have ample time this season to keep reminding Shelton where she is really from.
Her audition for “The Voice” was Connor’s biggest performance yet. However, she is no stranger to the stage. She grew up singing at her church and has a background in musical theater.
At 7 years old, Connor was cast in a National Theater Award-nominated high school production of “Les Misérables” as a young Cosette. That same cast later performed at the Kennedy Center. Additionally, she has won a National Youth Arts Award for Best Lead Actress in the title role of “The Little Mermaid.”
Loudoun County fans will have to wait a few weeks, until the Blind Auditions conclude and the Battle Rounds begin, to see Connor return to the show. In the meantime, she is back home in Ashburn before her eventual return to Los Angeles.
Watch Mary Kate Connor’s full audition on The Voice, and follow her on Instagram @ylashburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.