The 16th Annual Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour took place over the weekend with more than 40 artists showcasing their work.
Presented by the Franklin Park Arts Center, Round Hill Arts Center and The Friends of Franklin Park Arts Center, the tour offered stops in Waterford, Lovettsville, Bluemont, Purcellville and Leesburg.
The tour was open Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4 and shoppers had the opportunity to meet many of the artists along the way.
Visitors shop handmade items at a studio along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Jewelry made by Lori Demark and displayed along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
A drawing on display by artist Bob Friedenberg along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Artwork for sale made by Richard Weidner and on display along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Artwork for sale made by Richard Weidner and on display along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Pottery made by Maureen Alvarez for sale on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Ceramics on display, made by Carol Clay-Ward on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Ceramics and paintings for sale, made by Carol Clay-Ward on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Visitors shop handmade items at a studio along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Jewelry made by Lori Demark and displayed along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
A drawing on display by artist Bob Friedenberg along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Artwork for sale made by Richard Weidner and on display along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Artwork for sale made by Richard Weidner and on display along the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Pottery made by Maureen Alvarez for sale on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Ceramics on display, made by Carol Clay-Ward on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
Ceramics and paintings for sale, made by Carol Clay-Ward on the Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour June 2, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.