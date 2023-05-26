Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice,” featuring Ashburn’s own Mary Kate Connor, concluded last Tuesday with Gina Miles from Team Niall announced as the winner.
Mary Kate became a member of Team Blake at her blind audition in September 2022 after a two-year journey to audition for the show.
She conquered songs such as “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals in her audition and “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift in the Battle Rounds. Her performance of the latter song even earned her the Playoff Pass from her coach Blake Shelton.
This special advantage allowed Mary Kate to bypass the Knockout Round and automatically progress to the Playoff Round—the stage right before the live shows.
Her Playoff performance aired on May 1, with Mary Kate selecting the song “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry. She chose this deeply emotional song as a way to showcase her background in musical theater.
After performing the song for the judges, Kelly Clarkson described Mary Kate as “an unimaginable storyteller.”
And despite a critique for some pitchy moments within the song, Chance the Rapper said her performance was “[his] favorite performance from Team Blake today” because of the emotional vulnerability she showed.
At the end of the night, Shelton had to narrow his team of five down to two. He selected Grace West and NOIVAS to move forward, bringing Mary Kate’s journey on The Voice to an end.
“If you told me a year ago I would’ve made it to the top 20 on The Voice I would’ve laughed. It’s sad that this beautiful chapter of my life is coming to an end but, but I could not be more grateful to have experienced something like this,” Mary Kate said in an Instagram post.
“Even though this chapter is over, this is just the start for me. I couldn’t be more excited to attend [James Madison University] in the fall, pursuing my dreams of being able to produce my own music.”
Watch Mary Kate’s final performance on The Voice and follow Mary Kate on Instagram @ylashburn
