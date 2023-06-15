Tender brisket, crisp baked mac and cheese, baked beans in a CorningWare dish, and cool lemonade are the makings of a picture-perfect “Summer BBQ”—one of the latest paintings by Purcellville-based acrylic artist Claudia Rivera, a.k.a. Art by Loca Lola.
The most surprising part of her surrealist, gingham-patterned piece is not its mouth-watering, life-like food depictions, but its subject in the background: a person with an egg for a head.
“The Egghead series is something I completely made up one day. I wanted to experiment with abstract art and something that didn’t really make sense, but in a way it did,” Rivera said.
“The series is inclusive to everyone, and I chose not to add a face so that the viewers can insert themselves or connect with the painting far easier.”
The artist behind the Eggheads describes her mind as “a hodge podge” of all the things she’s seen in her life.
With Rivera’s father being in the Army, she was born in Honolulu. Years later, when her father and her family were stationed in Germany, Rivera’s mother began drawing for murals and comic books.
“Seeing that as a kid at the time, I was really inspired. I was old enough to admire her drawings. And a very distinct turning point in my life was when she showed me a book of this artist named Wyland,” she said.
Robert Wyland is best known for his paintings and murals of whales, sea turtles, and other marine life. The intricacy and vibrancy of his work inspired Rivera to start drawing.
By middle and high school, Rivera’s family had moved to Loudoun County, and she was sketching characters and fashion designs. She graduated from Loudoun Valley High School in 2009 and then from Northern Virginia Community College with a liberal arts degree.
She worked in retail for years after college, keeping her art as a side hobby. Through the encouragement and support of her family and friends, she finally decided to give being a full-time professional artist a chance.
In 2021, Rivera applied for a business license under the name Art by Loca Lola, an homage to her Instagram username circa 2015 and her family’s Puerto Rican heritage. Thus began her painting journey into Eggheads and more.
“The very first [Egghead] I did very much had a ‘50s farmhouse-style retro vibe to it. And I really, really love classic films. I love anything that just has this brightness to it. I love vivid colors, I love food. And so that piece reflected this super bright, retro breakfast scene,” Rivera said.
“From that, I started playing around with timeframes. And a lot of people were saying, ‘I’d like to see my culture in it’ or ‘I would love to see a guy cooking.’ Everyone started pitching in, and I like that it became not so much a series, but I’d call it an Egghead universe.”
Part still life and part portraiture, her Eggheads have appeared on French Baroque and English Elizabethan era queens, Caravaggio-style maidens, Asian and Latin home cooks with culturally specific foods or ingredients before them, and characters from “The Last Of Us” video game turned HBO series.
But there is much more to Rivera than her eggs. Rivera’s art is born out of her diverse passions for pop culture, fashion, food, and the natural world leading to a range of artistic series.
In her Mini Food/Drink studies, she paints a fruit tart, taco, Old Fashioned, Pisco Sour, and more on small canvases, sometimes with a receipt from a “Loca Lola” establishment. In her Snakes & Stones series, she intertwines jewelry with reptiles. And in her Octopi series, she takes inspiration from her childhood role model, Wyland, to create larger-than-life cephalopods in vibrant hues.
“I think it’s how segmented I am. I’m just a real big geek—I love a lot of things and I also always got the notion that people expected artists to be one style all the time. I’ve seen it for myself, and I never quite got that,” said Rivera.
In addition to selling prints of her work—and even her own Egghead series keychains—at art festivals around the DMV and through her social media, Rivera is also open to commissions. Past commissions include painted mannequins, purses, jean jackets, tennis shoes, and portraits of loved ones.
“[Commissions don’t] necessarily have to be based on anything I’ve done. It can be completely brand new. And oftentimes commissions that are very complex or way out of my box and actually really help me in terms of skill and stretching my imagination. So I’m definitely open for anything as well as what I do currently have,” she said.
Rivera’s future goals for her art are to continue expanding her Egghead universe, increase her social media presence by posting more reels, and launch a website of her work, with the ultimate dream of having her own studio space and gallery.
She is also looking forward to participating at Superfine Art Fair in DC from Oct. 26-29, where she’ll have a booth set up with her aquatic paintings and, of course, Eggheads.
“I get a kick out of painting food and intertwining food with the Egghead series because it makes it almost like this wholesome, hearty feeling,” Rivera said.
“A lot of people come by my booth [at events] and they’re like, ‘Oh man, I’m hungry.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I did my job!’”
To view more of Claudia Rivera’s art or purchase her work, visit her Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter (@ArtbyLocaLola). Stay tuned for her website, coming out soon.
