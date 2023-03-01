During the most challenging months of the pandemic, Loudouners from all walks of life found ways to support their neighbors. For Sterling resident Nupur Agarwal and her team of volunteers, food is an expression of community care.
After serving more than 2,000 free meals in its first year, Anna Sudha Community Kitchens, launched in Agarwal’s home in 2021, opened a storefront in Dulles Town Center in January.
“We envision a community where good-quality, nutritious, home-cooked food is accessible. We believe it will strengthen our feelings of community, bonds and hope as food brings us all together,” said Lopa Shah, a volunteer and spokesperson for the nonprofit.
The nonprofit has a three-pronged approach to serving the community. Volunteers offer pay-what-you-can vegetarian takeout meals at the new Dulles Town Center location Monday through Thursday. Anna Sudha also offers meal delivery service with six Northern Virginia pickup locations and a growing catering business. The nonprofit attracts clients from all income levels with fresh takeout meals, meal delivery and catering, allowing market-priced clients to subsidize charitable efforts. The organization provides both meals and financial donations to local and international charities. In its first year, Anna Sudha raised $11,000 for community giving initiatives and distributed more than 2,000 free meals, while supporting nonprofits including Mobile Hope, Loudoun Literacy Council, Embry Rucker Shelter in Reston, and Carpenter Shelter in Alexandria.
Agarwal, Shah and many of the kitchen’s volunteers have roots or family connections in India, and the organization also supports charities in India, including the Sphoorti Foundation serving underprivileged and orphaned children, the Lotus Petal Foundation which focuses on education and nutrition and the Chinmaya Organization for Rural Development which focuses on empowering women in rural communities through microfinancing and other initiatives.
“We feel that, as a community, we need to give back home,” Shah said. “One always hopes at the end that folks turn around and give back–whether it’s back to your roots or the roots you have here. … There’s a lot of giving and a lot of goodwill.”
The project started in Agarwal’s Sterling kitchen in August 2021 as the pandemic inspired her to offer fresh prepared meals to people in need.
“I wanted to dedicate my life to serving people,” Agarwal said.
Agarwal and her core group of volunteers wanted to go beyond pantry items with fresh prepared foods.
“We found that there was food available, but it was shelf-stable. We figured that there was a need: people are laid off and can’t afford to go and buy fresh produce,” Shah said. “We know Indian cooking and we obviously wanted to do something and do it well, so we started with Indian food. … The idea was to make it accessible and available to everybody, so the price point has always been low.”
As Anna Sudha grew, organizers first moved to the shared commercial space at Frontier Kitchen in Chantilly. But Agarwal and her volunteers dreamed of their own storefront. When the former Cookology space at Dulles Town Center became available in early 2023, they jumped at the opportunity.
“We said we can do bigger things, better things, more organized things in a bigger space,” Shah said.
With more than 300 volunteers, the nonprofit runs as a collective. No one has job titles and founder Agarwal intentionally keeps a low profile.
“All our roles are as important as a CEO or as a founder. You take away one of us and things won’t work. We want everybody to be able to feel pride and commitment and take credit for everything that we do. We are a team and not an individual,” Shah said.
Shah says foot traffic has taken off since the kitchen’s move to the mall space, allowing it to expand its reach and provide more opportunities to other nonprofits. Anna Sudha is working with Loudoun Youth Inc. to host a bake sale Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.
For Agarwal, the availability of a new, higher-traffic storefront was perfect timing for the nonprofit’s next steps.
”The whole story is sort of divine,” she said, adding that the nonprofit’s name combines Hindi words for food and nectar.
“It’s the nectar of love,” Agarwal said. “Our mission is providing love through food.”
Anna Sudha Community Kitchens offers pay what you can takeout meals Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its Dulles Town Center storefront at 21100 Dulles Town Circle, Suite 190. For more information or to place a meal delivery or catering order, go to anna-sudha.org. The Loudoun Youth Inc. bake sale takes place Saturday, March 4 and Sunday March 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dulles location.
