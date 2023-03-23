50 West Vineyards’s 2020 Petit Manseng was one of only a dozen wines from across Virginia to earn a spot in this year’s Governor’s Cup Case.
It’s the second year in a row the winery, near Aldie, has won a spot in the prestigious case. And it was winemaker Jason Burrus’s first attempt at making the technically complex wine, an off-dry version of the normally sweet petit manseng.
Burrus is now in his 25th year in the wine business, and has been in Virginia for 17 years. He came to Loudoun in 2015, and started at 50 West and its sister winery, Sunset Hills Vineyard, as a consultant. That turned into working as the hands-on winemaker in 2021.
The winning petit manseng was an involved wine to make. He already had experience making a late-harvest petit manseng, but it’s “a niche wine—it sells a lot in the tasting room, but not many people buy bottles because it’s a sweet, dessert wine.”
“We really needed to make a wine that had more broad appeal,” he said.
That meant arresting the fermentation of the normally sweet, high-sugar grapes, which involves cooling it down and filtering out the yeast. That also had to be done in October, already a busy time of year in the cellars. There’s also the question of preserving the wine, which they bottle early to preserve its freshness, and which has to be kept cold because the high sugar content could be food for microorganisms.
But the result was an excellent wine with a lot of character.
“What stands out about the wine is that it has varietal character, which is more difficult to do on the East Coast. Basically, what that means is, the wine smells like it came from petit manseng grapes,” he said.
The annual Governor’s Cup, one of the most competitive events of its kind, took place over 13 days of judging, awarding 142 gold medals to 66 wineries. But only one wine—this year, a wine from Nelson County’s Delfosse Vineyards and Winery—wins the Governor’s Cup, and only a dozen of the 614 wines in this year’s competition are included in the Governor’s Cup Case.
Over the first 10 days of judging, each wine is tasted by seven judges in a blind taste test. The highest-ranking wines after that round go to another three days of judging, in which 12 judges assess each wine. The 12 highest-scoring wines after that round earn a spot in the Governors’ Cup Case.
Both 50 West and Sunset Hills Vineyard are regular contenders for top prizes in the Governor’s Cup and the Loudoun Wine Awards.
“The main things is that we are an estate winery, which means 100% of all of the wine that we make comes from grapes from our own vineyard,” Burrus said. “We don’t just manage the vineyards, but we also own the vineyards. So everything form planting the wine, to maintaining the vineyards, to growing the grapes, to making the wine, we do ourselves here. That’s the number one thing we do to control quality—we control every aspect of production.”
With the exception of 2019, at least one Loudoun wine has been in the Governor’s Cup Case every year since it was introduced in 2012. Increasingly, Loudoun wineries have also been competitive for the top award— in 2017 Loudoun won its first Governor’s Cup with The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards’ 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, and then again in 2020 with 868 Estate Vineyards’ 2017 Vidal Blanc, and last year with Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg’s 2019 Unitè Reserve.
This year, 13 Loudoun wineries and 22 Loudoun wines earned gold medals, continuing Loudoun wineries’ annual strong showing in the competition. In addition to 50 West’s 2020 Petite Manseng, gold medals went to:
- Breaux Vineyards, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve and 2019 The Quarter
- Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg, 2021 Petit Manseng
- Creek’s Edge Winery, 2019 Durden Family Blend and 2019 Petit Verdot
- Doukénie Winery, 2019 Petit Verdot and 2020 Sauvignon Blanc
- Fabbioi Cellars, 2019 Cabernet Franc Reserve and 2021 Cabernet Franc
- The Barns at Hamilton Station Vineyards, 2019 Meritage, 2019 Petit Verdot and 2020 Chardonnay
- The Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek, 2019 Trinity
- Three Creeks Winery, 2020 Melange Rouge and 2020 Vidal Blanc
- Two Twisted Posts Winery, 2019 Cabernet Franc and 2019 Petit Verdot
- Walsh Family Wine, 2021 Bethany Ridge Chenin Blanc
- Williams Gap Vineyard, 2019 Fieldstone and 2021 Cabernet Franc
- Zephaniah Farm Vineyard, 2019 Friendship
Across the state, this year 66 wineries received 142 gold medals.
“Each year I see the advancement in the caliber of wines and ciders in this competition. With another record breaking year, 66 producers received a 90 point score or higher,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr stated. “As this industry grows, it continues to support and strengthen both the agricultural community in the Commonwealth and Virginia’s economy.
A score of 90 points out of 100 or better means a gold medal.
Several more Loudoun wineries earned numerous silver and bronze medals for Loudoun wines, including 8 Chains North Winery, 868 Estate Vineyards, Bluemont Vineyard, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Breaux Vineyards, Carriage House WineWorks, Notaviva Craft Fermentations, October One Vineyard, Sunset Hills Vineyard, The Wine Reserve at Waterford, and Twin Oaks Tavern Winery, in addition to silver and bronze medals for several other wines from gold medal winning wineries.
Fabbioli Cellars also earned accolades for an unusual entry, bringing home a bronze medal for its Pear Wine, among others for more traditional offerings.
