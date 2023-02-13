The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced Monday that WestJet Airlines will begin new nonstop service between Dulles Airport and Calgary International Airport on June 2.
Flights, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft, will initially operate three times a week through October—on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Calgary will become the 60th international destination from Dulles Airport and WestJet will be its 40th air carrier.
The Dulles route will be the sixth U.S. gateway for the Canadian carrier.
Calgary International Airport has a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Pre-Clearance facility, which enables arriving customers to Dulles to exit as domestic passengers, according to the announcement.
Flights can be purchased now at westjet.com/en-us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.