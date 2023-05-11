Visit Loudoun this summer plans to launch a campaign to draw visitors to Loudoun’s indoor and outdoor adventures from the casual to the extreme.
According to Visit Loudoun, while many may already know Loudoun for its hiking, the new LoCo Adventure Trail will highlight other adventures like zip-lining, cycling, horseback riding and kayaking. Indoor activities include everything from axe throwing and indoor skydiving to go-karting at Autobahn Indoor Speedway and the ropes course at Summit Ropes.
“From our research, we know that 56% of visitors to Loudoun are interested in scenic outdoor activities and that 68% of our residents surveyed are interested in the same. This campaign allows us to further position Loudoun as a must-visit destination while also showcasing what makes Loudoun such a great place to live,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson stated.
The promotion will seek to bring in visitors from out of town with social media posts, blogs, and itineraries for the trail, joining the LoCo Ale Trail guide to Loudoun’s breweries, the Wine Trail Guide tour of wineries, and itineraries for visitors exploring Loudoun’s architecture, history, arts and culture, and vibrant bicycling scene. The promotion is targeted at bringing in visitors from key destinations like Philadelphia, Richmond, and Washington, DC.
And the campaign will include hosting a deaf influencer who is passionate about promoting the accessibility of outdoor recreation.
The LoCo Adventure trail is bolstered by a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, one of two $20,000 grants for Visit Loudoun programs announced Monday. The other will support production of Visit Loudoun’s magazine-style Visitors Guide, which is distributed to visitors and across the state.
Visit Loudoun has garnered national recognition for its marketing initiatives this year, including a 2023 Hermes Platinum Award and 2023 Hermes Gold Award for its Think You Know Loudoun? Think Again campaign, and a 2023 Hermes Platinum Award for the visitors’ guide. The Hermes Creative Awards, now in its 17th year, is a national contest administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
“The Visit Loudoun team continues to be recognized for outstanding work and I’m extremely proud of their dedication and effort to promote Loudoun as a positive and welcoming destination,” Erickson stated.
