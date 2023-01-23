Visit Loudoun Seeks Board Members

Visit Loudoun is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors and on the board of its charitable foundation.
The board terms run from July 1 through June 30, 2026, with a transition period beginning in May. Applications must be received by Feb. 3.
Visit Loudoun is the not-for-profit destination management organization for Loudoun County and its incorporated towns. As the county’s programmatic arm for tourism, it promotes the county to travel consumers worldwide.
The Visit Loudoun board is comprised of up to 24 elected members who serve staggered terms.
Separately, the Visit Loudoun Foundation was established in 2008 to support the county’s hospitality and tourism industry. The foundation offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors, as well as coordinates and supports industry educational programs and market research opportunities.
Interested candidates should submit a résumé outlining their business/professional career, including any tourism-related experience. This may range from owning a tourism-related business, to having experience in hospitality and/or tourism marketing, to volunteering with a tourism-related organization. Special business skills such as communications and community involvement should also be included.
To apply for the Visit Loudoun board, three business references also should be submitted, along with a response to the statement: “My service on the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors will help Visit Loudoun and tourism in Loudoun County because ….”
Applications for the Foundation board also should include three business references along with a response to the statement: “My service on the Visit Loudoun Foundation will help build the future of tourism in Loudoun through …”
Submissions are due to the Visit Loudoun office by 5 p.m. Feb. 3. The office is located at 112 South Street, SE, Suite 200, at Market Station in Leesburg. Electronic copies may be submitted to Greg Harp at harp@VisitLoudoun.org. Following review of the submissions, selected candidates will be scheduled to interview with the executive committee in March.
Additional information on Visit Loudoun is online at visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/about-us/board-of-directors.
Additional information on the Visit Loudoun Foundation is online at visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/about-us/visit-loudoun-foundation.
