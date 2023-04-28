Visit Loudoun celebrated leaders and changemakers in the hospitality industry and reported on their commitment to inclusivity during the 27th Annual Meeting and Tourism Awards on Friday.
This year’s top award, the 2022 Judy Patterson Award, went to Kevin Malone, founder of Tuskie’s Restaurant Group, which opened Leesburg’s Tuscarora Mill, South Street Under, Fireworks and Birky House, and Purcellville’s Magnolias at the Mill.
At both Tuscarora Mill and Magnolias at the Mill, Malone worked with developer Bruce Brownell to renovated historic mills to create iconic restaurants of their respective towns, and at a time when then were far fewer restaurants in the county. Visit Loudoun Board of Directors Treasurer Esther Turner said Malone “preserved a key part of Loudoun’s story.”
Malone’s son, Colin Malone, said “the region and the man seem to have walked in step with each other,” telling the story of Tuscarora Mill’s founding in 1985.
“Nowadays it’s difficult to walk past three doors in downtown [Leesburg] and two of them not be restaurants. In 1984, that really wasn’t the case,” Colin Malone said. “That year, Kevin was meeting with locals for lunch to discuss the plans for the restaurant. He asked them to pick the best spot in town for lunch to have their meeting. As he pulled into the parking lot of the bowling alley, he recalls thinking maybe he made a mistake.”
He also pointed to his father’s early support of local producers and work to get ingredients from local farms into his restaurants.
“When Tuskie’s set out to bring Loudoun to the table, it was not so easy, but the relationship blossomed and farmers were soon asking what to grow in order to support the menus. When a man came to the kitchen door with an alligator snapping turtle, my dad knew that word had gotten out,” he said.
He said Malone wanted to be supportive, so he did buy the turtle—then later dropped it off at a pond near his house, where the turtle “lived happily ever after decimating the local fish scene.”
“Kevin Malone and the Tuskie’s Restaurant Group has helped define Loudoun as a must-see, must-visit destination for great food and service, and for that, the entire industry is grateful,” Turner said.
In addition to the luncheon and awards, Visit Loudoun unveiled the new “Welcome Here Sensory Kits,” created with Katie Schneider, TMMG Services and Inclusive Solutions by the nonprofit ECHO.
The kits contain include noise-canceling headphones, a weighted lap pad, quiet toys and non-verbal communication cards, and a limited number will be provided to each hotel and bed-and-breakfast, with more kits going out to attractions, wineries, breweries, and restaurants.
Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said they’ve made 250 kits so far and need more, challenging attendees to contribute to the campaign.
“What we have found is that there’s a lot of people who could use what are in these kits,” Erickson said. “Whether they are veterans that may have noise sensitivities, children and adults with sensory processing disorders—there’s a lot we can do with this.”
Erickson also recalled the Operations Allies Welcome at the National Conference Center, which shut the conference center down to the public for months as it served as a first stop in the U.S. for evacuees from Afghanistan as they prepared to settle into new homes. Erickson said the operation “put an important spotlight on the role of our industry.”
“Visit Loudoun is dedicated to creating an inclusive destination that is welcoming and accessible to all,” Erickson said. “We want anybody with disabilities, visible or non-apparent, to feel welcome and included in our community.”
And the keynote speaker was Smithsonian Head Diversity Officer and Director of Access Beth Ziebarth. Ziebarth said in the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, one in five people have a disability, and said the Americans with Disabilities act isn’t about building code—it’s a civil rights law.
“Remember that standards are minimum requirements, and then try to exceed those minimums and enrich and expand areas not covered by the requirements,” she said. “And the reason why this is important is because you are starting to think about the wide range of people who are using the facility.”
Visit Loudoun also commissions a different artist to create artwork for its awards each year. This year was a little different—Visit Loudoun board member and award nominee Rusty Foster suggested using artwork from his friend Kris Loya, the painter and instructor and manager of Leesburg’s Tryst Gallery who died from breast cancer. Foster said “her contagious laugh, kind heart, and love of animals and the environment only touch the surface of who this remarkable lady was.”
The awards this year bore Loya’s watercolor illustration of a pineapple, a symbol of hospitality. Since her husband Steve refused payment for the rights to the image, Visit Loudoun instead made a donation on behalf of the Loyas to the nonprofit Cancer Can Rock.
This year’s other award winners were:
- 2022 Tourism Manager of the Year: Danijela Mihajlovic, Homewood Suites by Hilton Leesburg
- 2022 Back-of-the House Hero: Allen Stoudt, Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum
- 2022 Front-of-the-House Hero: Shama Khan, Washington Dulles Airport Marriot
- 2022 Loudoun Certified Tourism Ambassador of the Year: Lori Wiegand
- 2022 Diversity in Travel: The Family Reunion, Salamander Resort and Spa
- 2022 Tourism Event of the Year Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience at Morven Park
- 2022 Tourism Marketing Promotion/PR Campaign of the Year: TASTE Leesburg
- 2022 New Tourism Business of the Year: October One Vineyard Tasting Shop
- 2022 Steve Hines Partner of the Year: Walsh Family Wine
