UNO Translations and Communications founder and CEO Brigitta Toruño will be honored as a 2023 National Latino Leader during the 8th Annual National Latino Leadership Conference on Sept. 19.
Toruño, the daughter of an Ecuadorian mother and an Argentine father, is among 25 honorees nationwide and is the only honoree in the Washington, DC region. The award comes as Toruño celebrates UNO’s 25th anniversary on Nov. 1.
“My love of my native language, Spanish, fueled my desire to work with languages and launch UNO Translations and Communications, LLC, in 1998,” she sadi. “I built UNO from the ground up, establishing UNO to be a linguistic partner for brands wishing to reach Latinos and other markets. My company has been built, and has grown over the last 25 years, based on my belief that language services are a humanitarian endeavor, and the belief that we are one humanity—meant to serve each other."
The awards are presented by The Council for Latino Workplace Equity, an initiative of the National Diversity Council. The awards recognize people who are demonstrating leadership excellence and high visibility in the Latino community, contributing to creating and promoting a culture where Latino talent is supported and leveraged for success, according to the announcement.
In addition to founding UNO, Toruño chairs the nonprofit Loudoun Literacy Council Board of Directors and serves as a board member for philanthropic organization 100WomenStrong. In 2020 she was appointed to the Virginia Council on Women.
She is also a past board member of the George Mason University Women in Business Initiative, Devotion to Children, Mobile Hope, Loudoun Hunger Relief, and Leadership Loudoun.
Toruño will also be a panelist on the conference’s session “The Diversidad of Our Community Identity, Culture and Nationality.”
“We must recognize and honor our National Latino Leaders for rising in leadership and overcoming various obstacles in their workplaces and communities,” National Diversity Council CEO Anika Rahman said. “The honorees represent the diversity and strength of the Latino culture and are exemplary individuals paving the way for the Latino community at large.”
More information about UNO Translations and Communications is online at unotranslations.com. More information about the National Diversity Council is online at nationaldiversitycouncil.org, and about the 8th Annual Latino Leadership Conference and the Council for Latino Workplace Equity at ndc-clwe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.