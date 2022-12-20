United Airlines last week announced plans for the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history and that means more jobs coming to Dulles Airport and the airline’s other U.S. hubs.
The company has committed to buying 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more. United expects to take delivery of the new planes between 2024 and 2032. The airline also exercised options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026 and ordered 56 more MAX aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028.
The new aircraft will replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 planes resulting in up to an expected 25% decrease in carbon emissions per seat when the phaseout is completed.
The airline also announced a ramp up in staffing. The company reported adding 15,000 jobs in 2022 and plans for 15,000 more next year. Of those, 1,100 are expected to be based at Dulles Airport.
United serves 41 international destinations from Dulles Airport.
