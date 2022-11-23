A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday to celebrate the grand re-opening of Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn.
Owner Felisha Battle has been serving the area since 2015. What started as a small tent setup in the Williamsburg Outlets has grown to a nationally recognized brand.
“I came here to sell popcorn in 2015, made it through COVID, and I’m still here,” Battle said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing all of my customers who have been asking, ‘When are you coming back?’ Well, we’re back.”
Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn is located in the center courtyard of the Leesburg Premium Outlets just outside the Coach store. The business will officially re-open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, go to udkettlekorn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.