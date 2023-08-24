Two golf courses in Loudoun were ranked among the top 10 courses in the state in Golf Digest’s annual Best Golf Courses in Virginia list.
The Club at Creighton Farms, which debuted in 20th place in 2011, has climbed steadily since, this year jumping five spots to 10th place in the rankings. Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, which debuted at sixth place in the rankings in 2017, this year held steady in eighth place.
“It’s an honor to see our golf course held in such high regard by Golf Digest, and it's our goal to continue to move up the list of best golf courses in Virginia and the entire Eastern Seaboard.” Creighton Farms general manager Larry Spielberg stated. “We continue to set the bar high when it comes to our golf course, and we’ve worked really hard to create an exceptional golf experience.”
The Creighton Farms course is part of the 900-acre gated Creighton Farms community, and is an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.
