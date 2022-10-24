Senior living community Tribute at One Loudoun celebrated its fifth anniversary with a “Loudoun Lights, Sapphire Nights” gala for residents and guests Thursday, Oct. 20.
Attendees sampled hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Tribute’s on-site culinary team, champagne and sparkling wine, and live music by the band Accidental Red.
The evening also included raffles for various prizes like gift certificates, themed baskets and wine, with proceeds benefitting the Alzheimer Association’s National Capital Area Chapter and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“We are so excited to celebrate five years here as part of the Ashburn community,” Tribute at One Loudoun Executive Director Nancy Higgs stated. “We hope all our residents, their families, our neighbors and industry partners come out and celebrate with us at our anniversary party.”
Tribute at One Loudoun is one of five Tribute communities in the region, also including in Woodbridge; Germantown, MD; Bowie, MD; and Olney, MD.
