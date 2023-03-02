Tribute at One Loudoun has hired Daphne Andrews and Gwendolyn Prisco as new community relations directors at the Ashburn senior living community.
Andrews has nearly 20 years of experience in the senior living industry. Prisco is a native Virginian who made the career switch to senior living after many years in the real estate industry.
Tribute at One Loudoun was also recently awarded 2023 Best Senior Living by A Place for Mom, a senior care advisory service with the largest senior care network in the country, accessing over 14,000 communities nationwide.
According to A Place for Mom’s website, the top senior living communities stand out for their exceptional care and support of seniors in independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care. The Best of Senior Living Award winners represent the top 1-2% of senior care providers nationwide based on reviews from residents and families. Tribute at One Loudoun is one of two Loudoun County senior living communities to receive the honor this year.
