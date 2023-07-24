trüHealthNow will celebrate the opening of its first Loudoun County medical office Thursday.
Formerly known as Medical Access, trüHealthNow has operated for more than 25 years with established locations in Germantown, Alexandria, and Woodbridge. In addition to Leesburg, the company plans to open medical centers in Purcellville, Dulles, and South Riding later this year.
The trü Primary & Urgent Care Center is located at 531D E. Market St.
"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Leesburg and provide our community with accessible and compassionate healthcare services," trüHealthNow CEO Gurpreet Takhar stated. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and building strong relationships with our patients. We look forward to serving the healthcare needs of the Leesburg community and beyond."
To celebrate the grand opening, trüHealthNow plans an open house on Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. to allow community members to explore the new facility, meet the healthcare providers, and learn about the comprehensive services offered.
Learn more at truhealthnow.com.
