Leesburg business consultant Sean Tierney has joined Open LMS as the company’s new vice president of Customer Success to help lead the expansion of the open-source learning management systems company.
“Sean joins our team on the heels of our latest upgrade to our customer support system where we aim to build and grow our client community, and encourage them to connect with one another,” said Phill Miller, managing director of Open LMS. “We consistently hear from clients how much they value our customer service team, and we can’t wait to build upon this momentum with Sean’s expertise, which will undoubtedly take us to the next level.”
Tierney previously served as the vice president of global field sales support at Blackboard, where he led four cross-functional sales support teams, including solutions engineering, sales enablement, proposals, and specialists. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles at BMC Software.
To learn more about Open LMS and its products at openlms.net.
