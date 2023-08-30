Becky Harris, founder and chief distiller at Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, was recognized for her leadership in the whisky industry last week when she was presented with the Bourbon Women Association’s Legacy Achievement Award.
The annual Women of Whisky awards ceremony was held Aug. 25 in Louisville, KY.
Each year, Bourbon Women opens nominations for companies, communities, establishments, media companies, and groups to nominate women they feel represent the top movers and shakers in the industry. Five industry experts judge the applications.
Criteria for the Legacy Achievement Award includes demonstrations of innovation, leadership, inclusivity, impact, and excellence in the industry.
Harris and her husband, Scott, launched Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in 2009 as the first legal distillery in Loudoun County since before Prohibition. Over the past 14 years, Harris has served as a champion of the spirits industry, including serving as the first female president of the American Craft Spirits Association and leading the effort to gain FDA approval for distilleries across the nation to respond to the COVID pandemic. She also helped found and sits on the board of the STEP-UP Foundation, which offers internship opportunities to under-served communities in the distilling industry.
