Originally from a small town in Wisconsin, Rex Burns never expected Virginia to become his long-term home or his hobby to become his own full-time business.
“I grew up doing woodworking projects. I think one of my first projects was building a bike ramp for my brother and me when we were kids. I enjoyed the hands-on work, and I’ve always been mechanically inclined, so I wanted to continue that,” he said.
One of his most impactful jobs was working for a high-end furniture store. Learning the benefits of real wood furniture and the mix of craftsmanship and artisanship that went into building quality wood pieces intrigued him.
Later, he met his future wife, Sandy, a person born and raised inside the Beltway and from an Army/Air Force family. They raised two sons together.
Even when life led him to work for a data storage company, Burns continued building wood projects for his own home and his friends as a hobby. But it wasn’t until he lost his job during the pandemic that the couple would consider turning the hobby into a business.
Rex and Sandy Burns launched Tantalizing Timber—a nod to their affinity for custom woodworking and inappropriate humor—in March 2021.
“When we first started people were like, ‘This seems like a crazy time to start a business selling multiple-thousand-dollar projects.’ But it wasn’t,” Burns said. “It turned out to be the perfect time because everybody was trying to work from home, nobody was traveling, and they all needed home offices and changes. I think that’s why we were so busy so fast.”
Within a month of opening, the business outgrew the driveway of their Purcellville townhouse.
“It worked out that we had some friends who just purchased a property in Berryville and had a huge garage they weren’t going to be using for anything. So, we started the woodshop there,” Sandy Burns said.
Rex does the majority of the woodworking and takes on a wide range of custom projects for clients. And, after a difficult, health-related decision to leave her national security career in 2022, Sandy now handles social media, marketing, growth strategies, and some of the smaller projects.
“I’m a total woodworker, but I love working with the resin. It’s where I get to play with colors, I get to put things in it, and things have to sparkle. And now we’re talking,” Sandy said.
For larger projects, Rex uses the 3D modeling program SketchUp so clients can better visualize how their projects will look in their homes. And, he has a unique consultation model.
“I don’t ask people their budget because I don’t want to take advantage of them,” he said.
“It would be very easy to fall into that same mindset of some of the other contractors: ‘They’re willing to spend this much, so I’m going to quote it just below and make them think they’re getting a deal.’”
“Whereas, if I don’t know what they want to spend on it, it forces me to quote it the best way I can. People seem to receive that well.”
Especially with the increased price of timber (plywood and other softwood lumber is a major export of war-torn Ukraine and Russia), Rex makes it a point to never upcharge his materials cost.
Tantalizing Timber sources most hardwoods from small sawmills along the East Coast. They create outdoor furniture, build-ins, floating shelves, tables, patterned wall accents, serving boards, and any other dream projects their clients have in mind.
“We had one customer, she was able to pull one of their grandmother’s banana bread recipes off of this old, janky, stained index card. [Sandy] laser engraved it onto a cutting board,” Rex said.
“[The client] just completely balled in tears. She immediately recognized that it was her grandmother’s. Even though it’s a small cutting board, it’s still such a huge impact for some people.”
For another project, Rex agreed to build a large, six-and-a-half by nine-and-a-half-foot, walnut island countertop for a client’s kitchen remodel. Multiple contractors told the client the project was too large and couldn’t be done. However, Rex decided to try it.
“We sourced the wood out of Pennsylvania. The [Facebook Marketplace seller’s] grandfather had milled the wood and set it up in a barn, and there it sat for decades until he decided it was time to unload it. We were up there for a while just chatting with them, so we ended up with all these stories about their family,” Sandy said.
When Rex showed the completed island top to the client, it brought her to tears. Not only was the project exactly what she envisioned, but the Burns could pass on the family stories of the wood’s origin.
“I always joke with people my government life sucked all the soul out of me and woodworking has restored me back to whole again,” Sandy said.
Rex also credits his “sewing circle of local woodworkers” and their willingness to exchange tools and advice as another secret to their success. The generosity of their clients, the stories they hear, and the opportunity to become a larger part of their communities are what have made Tantalizing Timber so rewarding for the Burns.
Heading into their third year of business, they plan to give back further by focusing on collaborations with more small businesses within Loudoun and the DMV. Everyone and everything from local interior designers, artists, dog rescues and realtors make the list.
Most recently, Tantalizing Timber launched a Realtor Appreciation Program, allowing agents to buy a single wood cutting board or serving board—solid wood or wood and resin—with a free, personalized engraving at a discounted rate.
Realtors can pass on these boards to new homeowners at their closing. Plus, Tantalizing Timber will post a “Realtor Rave” on their social media.
The goals are to create mutually beneficial products with small businesses, participate in more pop-up events, and sell some of their smaller products at small handcraft stores around the region.
Although supporting local will be the main focus, Rex’s loftier, future goals are to design his own line of mid-century, modern-inspired furniture and eventually expand into nationwide shipping.
“Luckily, we live in such a great area where there’s so much money that even though [other woodworkers and small businesses] are competition, they’re really not,” Rex said.
“There’s so much work and support to go around for any business in this area that why not work together to bring everybody up?”
See Tantalizing Timber’s woodworking projects on their social media @tantalizingtimberva or contact them at info@tantalizingtimber.com and 571-399-9350.
