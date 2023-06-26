“Bent, not broken … now titanium,” were the words that teen Sofia Insogna used about her spine at a panel hosted by Stryker at their Leesburg headquarters June 23.
Insogna was diagnosed with scoliosis at age nine. She was referred to Rady Children’s Hospital Chief of Orthopedics and Scoliosis and surgeon-in-chief Peter Newton, where she began a seven-year journey for treatment.
Scoliosis is a disease that causes a curvature of the spine and is found in approximately 3% of healthy teenagers, Newton said. He prescribed a brace for Insogna to wear 20 hours a day. Her only reprieve was when she was able to take it off for her dance classes.
“It was like a failed art project,” Insogna said of the brace. “It looked like one, at least. It was a cast at my torso with all these holes and pads and it was meant to configure my body into something it just wasn’t.”
While braces can help some patients with scoliosis, Insogna wasn’t one of them, she said. She said over the years she tried many forms of treatment including Caltrate pills, physical therapy and scoliosis boot camp.
After years of trying various treatments and wearing a brace, Insogna’s spine curvature continued to deteriorate resulting in Newton suggesting spinal fusion surgery—a six-hour surgery that inserts bone or bone-like material in the space between the spinal bones and uses metal plates, screws, or rods to hold the bones together. They then fuse and heal the bone together.
On May 26, 2021 Newton successfully performed the surgery on Insogna, and six months later she attended her first post-operation dance class. Two years later as a senior in high school, she and her dance team won their national competition. This year she plans to attend the University of Miami and qualified for the college’s dance team.
“Scoliosis is really something that made me who I am,” Insogna said.
Newton performed Insogna’s surgery using products manufactured by Stryker’s Spine Division which is headquartered in Leesburg. The company purchased Leesburg-founded K2M for $1.4 billion in 2018. Today their Leesburg facility includes the division’s Human Resource department, Research and Development, Marketing, Customer Service and Operations.
They also have an in-house lab that offers Stryker products and cutting-edge technology for surgeons across the world to test out.
“On behalf of all my patients like Sofia, I would like to say ‘thank you,’” Newton said to the room of Stryker employees. “… I want you to understand what an impact your work has on the lives of every day people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.