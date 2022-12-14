StoneSprings Hospital Center has been named among the best hospitals for maternity care in 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report, one of only 12 hospitals in Virginia to earn the “High Performing” designation.
U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals, with fewer than 300 receiving the designation, the highest the publication offers hospitals for maternity care.
“This recognition by third-party evaluators reflects our care team’s unwavering commitment in providing excellence in patient care and experience,” StoneSprings Hospital Center CEO Nathan Vooys stated. “We are proud to have our hospital ranked among the best in the nation.”
“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby into the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” U.S. News senior health data scientist Min Hee Seo stated.
This year’s assessments factored in new measures, including episiotomy rates, vaginal birth after cesarean or VBAC rates, and whether each hospital met new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices. This year U.S. News methodology also rewarded hospitals that tracked and reported patient outcomes by race and ethnicity.
“Identifying racial disparities in maternity care is a vital step toward achieving health equity,” Seo stated. “The new measures provide expectant parents with many important data points, such as whether hospitals implemented patient safety practices, to assist them in making a decision about where to receive maternity care.”
