Purcellville’s Southern States hosted community members and town and county officials on Saturday to celebrate the co-op’s 100th year anniversary.
Store Manager Dan Virts said the Southern State Cooperative that began in Richmond was founded in 1923, while the Purcellville store joined forces with the brand in 1934—89 years ago. The store was founded as The Virginia Seed Service in 1927.
“It’s quite an achievement on both ends of that. It all comes from customers, having that customer support that we’ve had over that 100, and 89 years,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the patronage and loyalty of our customers of course we’d have never been able to withstand this.”
“Why we have enjoyed so much longevity … is because of the support from all our customers throughout the county and the support we’ve gotten from the Town of Purcellville, and the support we’ve gotten from all our employees who come out and give us their best every day,” Board of Directors President Edwin Potts said.
Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Loudoun County Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said they were grateful for the service that Southern States provided to residents.
“They’re a tremendous partner with the 4-H Fair,” Kershner said. “…They sponsor that fair and really continue to ensure that the kind of lifestyle that we enjoy here in western Loudoun and the farming aspect of it and the open space continues to thrive because there is a place where people can come and get their product.”
As part of the celebration, the store offered 15% off all items for shoppers as well as additional deals on feed and door prizes. They hosted a Kona Ice Truck and Duck Donut truck and a petting zoo. Shenandoah Country Q102 broadcasted live from the location where community members had the opportunity to win tickets to Six Flags and other prizes.
what a surprise. Milan found where something was located in town.
